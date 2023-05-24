How does Joe Jonas feel about ex Taylor Swift now? Deets inside

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas dated briefly from July to October 2008, before the latter broke up with Swift over a phone call that did not even last 30 seconds.

Written by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Published on May 24, 2023   |  06:17 PM IST  |  410
Joe Jonas, Taylor Swift (Images: Joe Jonas/ Taylor Swift Instagram)
Joe Jonas, Taylor Swift (Images: Joe Jonas/ Taylor Swift Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Joe Jonas shared how he feels about Taylor Swift today.
  • The singer said that he is 'cool' with Taylor, and hopes that Swifties like him too.

Joe Jonas has provided an update about his feelings and his equation with his ex ladylove Taylor Swift. For the uninitiated, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas dated each other from July to October 2008, before the latter broke up with Swift over a phone call that did not even last 30 seconds – something that the AntiHero singer blasted him for. This was 15 years ago. But how does Joe feel about Taylor now? The singer spilled some beans about the same in a podcast recently. Read on to know more.

Joe Jonas on how he feels about Taylor Swift today

Taylor Swift, 33, is re-recording her old albums and so, there is a renewed interest among fans in her past relationships and exes about whom she wrote and sang songs. Speaking of which, Joe Jonas, 33, who has been the focus of a few of Swift’s songs recently appeared on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, where he was asked how he feels about the Grammy-award-winning singer now.

 
 
“I’m cool with Taylor. We’re cool."
Joe Jonas
 

He was also asked if the Swifties are pro-Jonas or anti-Jonas.

 
 
“I hope to think they like me. No one f–ks with the Swifties, you know?…it’s been many, many years removed.”
Joe Jonas
 

In a 2019 interview on ITV’s Lorraine show, Joe shed some more light on how he felt about Taylor Swift blasting him on The Ellen Show.  

 
 
“It’s something that I was probably feeling pretty bad about when I was younger. At the end of the day, I’ve moved on. I’m sure Taylor’s moved on. It feels nice….We were so young.”
Joe Jonas
 

When Taylor Swift blasted Joe Jonas on Ellen DeGeneres’ Show

During her appearance on the Ellen Show in 2008, Taylor threw shade at Joe Jonas over how he chose to break up with her.

 
 
“Someday, I’m going to find someone really, really great who’s right for me. When I look at the person, I’m not even going to be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.”
Taylor Swift
 

At the time, Ellen responded that she was sorry to hear this, and so were millions of people who were gonna be ‘so mad’ at Joe.

ALSO READ: What is ‘SpeakUpNow’ campaign? Find out why Taylor Swift’s fans want ‘more than a simple apology’ from her

Advertisement

FAQs

How old is Taylor Swift?
Taylor Swift is 33 years old.
How old is Joe Jonas?
Joe Jonas is 33 years old.
About The Author
Priyakshi Sharma
Priyakshi Sharma
Journalist

A content writer for 3 years, Priyakshi channels her love for everything cinema through the written word, as she dabb...

Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Just Jared/ Taylor Swift/ Just Jared Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!