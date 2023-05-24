How does Joe Jonas feel about ex Taylor Swift now? Deets inside

Joe Jonas has provided an update about his feelings and his equation with his ex ladylove Taylor Swift. For the uninitiated, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas dated each other from July to October 2008, before the latter broke up with Swift over a phone call that did not even last 30 seconds – something that the AntiHero singer blasted him for. This was 15 years ago. But how does Joe feel about Taylor now? The singer spilled some beans about the same in a podcast recently. Read on to know more.

Joe Jonas on how he feels about Taylor Swift today

Taylor Swift, 33, is re-recording her old albums and so, there is a renewed interest among fans in her past relationships and exes about whom she wrote and sang songs. Speaking of which, Joe Jonas, 33, who has been the focus of a few of Swift’s songs recently appeared on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, where he was asked how he feels about the Grammy-award-winning singer now.

“I’m cool with Taylor. We’re cool." Joe Jonas

He was also asked if the Swifties are pro-Jonas or anti-Jonas.

“I hope to think they like me. No one f–ks with the Swifties, you know?…it’s been many, many years removed.” Joe Jonas

In a 2019 interview on ITV’s Lorraine show, Joe shed some more light on how he felt about Taylor Swift blasting him on The Ellen Show.

“It’s something that I was probably feeling pretty bad about when I was younger. At the end of the day, I’ve moved on. I’m sure Taylor’s moved on. It feels nice….We were so young.” Joe Jonas

When Taylor Swift blasted Joe Jonas on Ellen DeGeneres’ Show

During her appearance on the Ellen Show in 2008, Taylor threw shade at Joe Jonas over how he chose to break up with her.

“Someday, I’m going to find someone really, really great who’s right for me. When I look at the person, I’m not even going to be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.” Taylor Swift

At the time, Ellen responded that she was sorry to hear this, and so were millions of people who were gonna be ‘so mad’ at Joe.

