How Does Kelly Clarkson's Friends Feel About Her Drastic Weight Loss? Here's What Report Says

Kelly Clarkson's drastic weight loss has left many agape which also comes amid her public divorce from ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. But the most concerned are the iconic singer’s closest friends who have shared their candid insights into how Clarkson is coping with her new lifestyle.

The Stronger singer began her weight loss journey in 2023 and within a year has dropped around 60 lbs, per reports. Her friends revealed, although happy for Clarkson initially, they have grown to be more worried about her health as she continues to rely on the weight loss drug.

Kelly Clarkson’s friends are concerned for her health

Kelly Clarkson, 42, is powering through dramatic life changes, one of them being her significant weight loss. While the results of her new lifestyle are evident, her friends claim that the star is showing no signs of slowing down. The American Idol alum has cut down around 60 lbs, per a report by Extra.

Their primary concern is Clarkson not acting like herself ever since she started the weight loss medication cycle. “She's shaky on stage, she's jittery, her moods are all over the place — and she looks gaunt because her cheeks are sunken in. It's not good!" an insider shared referring to the many occasions when the singer forgot her song lyrics, per The Things. In 2023, she recorded her heaviest gain at 203 pounds.

The insider pointed out how the Broken & Beautiful singer used to be at the top of her game and such scenarios are simply disheartening for them. The added burden of her failing marriage has reportedly contributed to Clarkson’s spiraling health. “But now she's going overboard — and doesn't seem to have any interest in slowing down. It's like she's addicted to losing weight,” another source told The National Enquirer last year.

The 8-time Emmy winner’s diet now comprises mostly salads and has complained of stomach problems, feeling dizzy and exhausted, the sources disclosed.

Kelly Clarkson opened up about taking weight loss medication

After a year of taking weight loss seriously, Kelly Clarkson finally shared her experience with guest Whoopi Goldberg in a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. The singer confirmed that she was taking a weight loss medication but it was not the Ozempic as per popular assumption.

“mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad…Everybody thinks it’s Ozempic. It’s not,” Clarkson revealed. The revelation came after Whoopi Goldberg disclosed the injectable medication she’d been using for her weight loss. It was called Mounjaro. However, the three-time Grammy winner did not reveal the name of her weight loss drug.

Later, Clarkson also shared why she suddenly started the medication during the chat. It was after she saw a video of her 2023 performance at the Belasco Theatre in New York, Clarkson was terrified of her massive weight gain and couldn’t recognize herself. Before that, she hadn't been very concerned about the issue.

Nevertheless, the mother of two was subject to harsh criticism from fans because of former claims that she was simply on a good workout routine and protein-rich diet.

