How Does Mariska Hargitay Feel About Being Part Of Law & Order: SVU For 25 Years? Actress Reveals

The First Annual Gotham TV Awards bestowed Mariska Hargitay with the Anniversary Tribute award on Tuesday night. This occasion took place at Cipriani 25 Broadway, New York, to celebrate her outstanding career. Hargitay has led Law & Order: SVU for twenty-five seasons, with appearances in more than 550 episodes, surpassing any other scripted television actor.

The mission of Law & Order: SVU

She emphasized the program’s singular mission by saying, “That’s one of the most devastating effects of sexual assault and domestic violence: the isolation. Perpetrators depend on actual, literal isolation to commit their crimes and to leave victims with the trauma of deep, psychological isolation.”

For two and a half decades, Mariska has portrayed NYPD detective Olivia Benson, who specializes in sex crimes. Talking about how long the show has been running, she jested, saying, “After 20, you’re like, ‘Twenty years?! Who gives a s–t? Law & Order did that. Gunsmoke did that. Call us when you get to 25.’ Well, here I am, baby!”

Letting survivors tell their stories

She also talked about the importance of telling survivors' stories. She expressed how gratifying it is that Law & Order: SVU, which is the longest-running scripted drama on television, focuses on such narratives. She claims that it is a show featuring women’s stories and also talks about survivors. The show shares the stories of survivors all across the gender spectrum.

She commended Olivia Benson, her character, for a blend of indignation, compassion, power, and a sense of vulnerability. Hargitay restated the theme of isolation, saying that what her show does for survivors is the opposite.

“You matter. Your story matters. And we’re going to tell it,” she emphasized, adding that the series aims to make these difficult topics visible and discussable, thus transforming itself into a place where people can heal.

Honoring its legacy

Last March, Law & Order: SVU was renewed by NBC for its 26th season. The accolades Mariska Hargitay has received because of it include the temporary renaming of Rockefeller Plaza as Olivia Benson Plaza. Her work on American television and portrayal of Olivia Benson have had far-reaching effects.

Mariska Hargitay’s speech at the Gotham TV Awards reminded us all of how important empathy and storytelling are in our lives. Through Law & Order: SVU, she has helped shed light on some very important issues, thereby making a difference in many people’s lives.

