How does Nick Jonas fulfil Priyanka Chopra’s love language? Citadel actress REVEALS in candid interview

Priyanka Chopra has spilled some beans about her personal life with her husband Nick Jonas.

The actress, who is gearing up for the release of the much-anticipated global spy series Citadel, recently had a chat with Elle Magazine. During the conversation, Priyanka revealed what her love language is, and how her pop star husband fulfills it. She also shared how they split their domestic duties. Read on to know more.

How does Nick Jonas help fulfil Priyanka Chopra’s love language?

Priyanka Chopra revealed that when it comes to her, ‘acts of service’ is her love language in any relationship. “When you really care about someone, you try to alleviate whatever pressure is on them by doing some of the chores or by taking on something that they always do. It’s simple things: I love coffee in bed, and my husband realized that, and now I always have coffee in bed,” she said.

She added that it is a two-way street and that the other person also has to reciprocate with love and support. The actress noted that one could surprise their partners by sometimes taking up things that they find boring. “It’s the sweetest thing in a marriage,” she said.

How do Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra split the domestic load?

During the interview with the magazine, Priyanka revealed that Nick Jonas and she feel ‘a sense of contribution’ when it comes to the ‘not-fun stuff’, or everyday chores. “I don’t remember having a conversation where I’m like, ‘I need you to do more of this.’ We both have careers that are important to us, so we split our time in a way where one of us is able to do the house things or be with the baby,” the 40-year-old actress said.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming spy series Citadel alongside Richard Madden will premiere on April 28 on Amazon Prime Videos.

