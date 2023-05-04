How does Pedro Pascal deal with anxiety while posing for paparazzi? Actor reveals in viral video

Pedro Pascal recently shared a vulnerable moment with his The Last of Us co-star Bella Ramsey, and it has now gone viral on social media. In the video, the actor could be seen explaining how he deals with his anxiety every time he poses for the paparazzi. Read on to know more.

Pedro Pascal on his anxiety

In the video, Pascal and Ramsey could be seen posing together for the shutterbugs as The Last of Us actors attended a For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles on Friday. Bella then asks Pedro about why he has his hand placed on his torso. She then acknowledges his unique pose by placing her hand on her body in a similar manner.

To this, he responds with a question. “Do you know why?” the actor asks his young co-star. Bella then kindly tells him to ‘just breathe’. Answering his own question, Pedro said, “It’s because my anxiety is right here,” as he points to his torso. Further, Bella is seen giving him an understanding nod, and they continue posing for the photos.

Old photos of Pedro Pascal show him posing in a similar manner in front of the cameras. In fact, according to HuffPost, Pascal has been doing it for 20 years now, with the most recent instance being at the MET Gala red carpet on Monday.

Is Pedro Pascal’s way of dealing with his anxiety right?

HuffPost quoted Keith Humphreys, who is a professor of psychiatry at Stanford University to point out that Pascal’s way of dealing with his anxiety is right. During a chat with the media portal in 2017, Humphreys said, “Focus on your breathing, put your feet flat on the floor. Smile even if you don’t feel like smiling.” He further advised, “Tense your muscles then let them go, then tense them again and repeat. Relax your body, and a lot of people will find your emotions will follow.”

