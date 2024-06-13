How Does Prince William Feel About Kate Middleton's Absence At Work? Reports Say THIS

Prince William, one of the royals we often see in pictures with his wife, Kate Middleton, is feeling a bit different these days. You see Kate hasn’t been able to join him on so of the royal trips lately. Currently, she is undergoing her cancer treatment.

So, meanwhile, Kate is getting her treatment, William is busy fulfilling the royal duties. Let’s explore how the prince is coping and what reports about his feelings in this challenging time.

Prince William’s trip to Wales

Prince William recently went on a trip to Wales all by himself. Usually, when he travels, he’s with his lovely wife, Kate Middleton. But this time, things were different. A picture from his trip was shared on social media. People claimed that he was looking sad compared to while traveling with his wife.

The photo showed him on a train going to Cardiff and he was gazing out the window. People claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton both love Wales. So, it’s more hard for him to go to Wales alone. The royal family faces challenges amidst speculation surrounding Kate’s health. Although they are trying their best to maintain privacy and give a normal life to their three children.

Prince William updated that Kate is doing much better

In a touching moment at an event marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Prince William spoke with a veteran about Kate’s health. The veteran asked about Kate’s health. Which Prince William shared that Kate is much better now and even expressed her sadness at missing the event.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘She’s Doing Well’: Prince William Gives Major Health Update About Kate Middleton As She Undergoes Cancer Treatment

Will Kate Middleton return to her old role

According to a report from a US news portal, Royal Princess Kate Middleton might not return to her royal duties. Yes, according to the report, she’s rethinking what she can do. She is currently reevaluating what she can handle after undergoing chemotherapy. Even royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams mentioned that her return will depend on medical advice. Doctors will carefully plan it.

Another source hinted that Kate might not appear in public as a working royal for the rest of the year. There are no events planned in her diary, and she might communicate with the public through video messages instead. Fans hope to see her as soon as she is done with her treatment. Meanwhile, Prince William is out there, telling everyone that his wife is doing alright.

Kate’s emotional apology for missing a military parade

Despite her treatment, Kate wrote a heartfelt letter to apologize for missing a military parade. She wrote to an army regiment expressing her honor in being their Colonel and hoped to join them again very soon. The letter was dated June 3 and posted by the Irish Guards regiment on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

Advertisement

Now, the treatment she’s going through isn’t easy. It’s causing her a lot of pain, but she’s not giving up.

ALSO READ: Are There Tensions Between Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Amid Ongoing Royal Rift? Here's What Source Claims