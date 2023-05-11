How does Priyanka Chopra feel about Nick Jonas’ previous relationships? Find out

Priyanka Chopra has spilled the beans on what she feels about Nick Jonas’ past relationships, and her response is quite interesting.

Recently, the Love Again actress appeared on the popular podcast Call Her Daddy hosted by Alex Cooper. During their conversation, Chopra Jonas touched upon a lot of subjects including her personal life, her bond with her rockstar husband Nick Jonas, and her own past relationships. Speaking of which, she was also asked about how she felt about Nick’s previous relationships before their marriage. Read on to find out how the actress decided to respond to that question.

Priyanka Chopra on Nick Jonas’ past relationships

When asked about how she feels about Nick’s previous relationships, Priyanka said she does not care about his past. “I don’t give a f**k who he’s dated,” Priyanka shared. “We are talking about the future.”

Adding further, the Citadel actress said, “I always say this — I don’t read my book backward. I believe you go forward in the chapters.”

For the unversed, Nick Jonas has been romantically linked with the likes of Selena Gomez and Olivia Culpo in the past.

Priyanka also revealed how Nick Jonas slid into her DMs and how she responded.

How did Nick Jonas slide into Priyanka Chopra’s DMs?

Priyanka shared that it was Nick who slid into her DMs.

The 40-year-old actress shared that Nick’s first DM to her was, “I’ve been told we should meet.’” She stated that she found the DM “cocky” and “sexy.”

Priyanka revealed that after receiving his text, she googled him as she sat in a hotel room, and then the music video ‘Close’ came up. She said that after watching the video, she immediately sent him her number.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra on her viral podcast, says she was talking about her life: I moved on long time ago