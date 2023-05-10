How does Taylor Swift feel about committing to Matty Healy ‘so soon’ after her split with Joe Alwyn?

Taylor Swift is not too sure about committing to rumoured boyfriend Matty Healy ‘so soon’ after her breakup with Joe Alwyn, suggest reports.

Taylor and Joe were together for over six years before the couple parted ways. Just a few weeks after the news of her breakup surfaced, the Grammy-award-winning singer was linked with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

The Sun broke the news recently, to the surprise of netizens and fans. Since then, Matty has attended two of Taylor’s Eras Tour shows in Nashville, performed at her concert with Phoebe Bridgers, and was even spotted leaving with Taylor to her Nashville condo after her show.

However, according to a new report, Swift is not too sure about committing to Healy just yet. Read on to know more.

Taylor Swift on committing to Matty Healy

Talking about Taylor and Matty, a source recently told US Weekly that the Midnights hitmaker “isn’t sure [she’s] ready to commit [to something] so soon.”

The source further added, “They’re looking to give things a second chance. [They] run in the same circle of friends [and are] having a good time reconnecting again.”

The source also shared with the media outlet that Swift “really likes [him and is] happy spending time with him.”

Another source confirmed that the rumoured couple has been hanging out and having fun together. They both respect and admire each other’s talent. They have a lot of mutual friends, including Jack Antonoff.”

Yesterday, Entertainment Tonight also reported that Taylor’s longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff was the one who reconnected her with Healy. The media outlet also quoted a source that said that Swift has a crush on The 1975 singer.

Did Taylor Swift and Matty Healy mouth ‘I love you’ to each other?

Recently, a video from Taylor’s latest Eras Tour show in Nashville went viral on social media. In the clip, Taylor can be seen looking at the camera and mouthing the words, “This is about you, you know who you are. I love you” during her performance on stage. Fans were quick to point out that Matty Healy had mouthed those exact words during his show in the Philippines on May 3.

