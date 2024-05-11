How Does Tiffany Haddish Feel About Common's Relationship With Jennifer Hudson? Actress Has THIS To Say About Ex's New Romance

Some people might feel jealous of their ex-partners after their breakup or separation. However, this doesn’t seem to be the case for Tiffany Haddish and Common.

Read on to know what the comedian has to say about the new development in the life of the Wanted actor.

Tiffany Haddish about Common

Now that Tiffany Haddish and Common have parted ways, the actor and rapper has gotten into a romantic relationship with Jennifer Hudson.

While she appeared on the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast, the Nobody’s Fool actress shed some light on how she feels about this newly developed relationship.

During her May 8 interview with Hoda Kotb, Haddish who has recently released her new book called I Curse You with Joy, stated that she loves Jennifer and “I hope they’re having fun. Girl, please.”

She further went on to say that although in her newly launched collection of essays "there's a lot of common men," her ex is "not in" it.

In April, the Haunted Mansion actress stated to PEOPLE, "It was two years of him chasing me down" after which Haddish gave it a try saying "Okay, let's do something." She also added, "That was top of 2020, but we met at the beginning of 2018, 2017."

However, this relationship didn't last long, as in August 2021, both Common and Haddish went their separate ways, as stated by the Girls Trip actress.

About the breakup

Tiffany Haddish stated to The Washington Post "It wasn't mutual," while talking about their breakup. She went on to say that it was Common who said “I think this relationship has run its course.”

While talking on Kotb's podcast, she stated, "It’s like, you remember when you was a kid and you’d be on a play date, and y’all like playing, having a good time, and then all of a sudden, y’all like sliding down the slide, and then you turn around and go, ‘Where did they go? Where did they — where’d they go?’"

She further expressed that you see your friends waving at you, while their mother carries them home, as she explained about how their relationship ended.

Common and Jennifer Hudson sparked relationship rumors in 2022 when they were spotted together in Philadelphia and Chicago.

The two actors are set to appear in a soon-to-be-launched action-thriller film called Breathe.

Hudson denied the dating rumors in September 2022, but they resurfaced when the two were spotted together in Malibu, California.

