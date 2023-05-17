How does Tom Hanks feel about possibility of using AI to feature in new movies even after death?

Tom Hanks has shared his thoughts about Artificial Intelligence or AI and its role in the acting industry in the years to come.

In the last couple of months, AI has forayed into a lot of things, blurring the lines of what was once considered ‘possible’ and ‘impossible’. From creating art and music to solving corporate problems and reimagining celebs in a certain age, the scope of AI has expanded like never before.

Speaking of which, recently, while appearing on a podcast, Tom Hanks discussed his thoughts on the possibility that he could continue to appear in new movies even after his death.

Read on to know more.

Tom Hanks on the possibility of using AI to feature in movies after death

During his recent interview in The Adam Buxton Podcast, Tom Hanks said, “What is a bona fide possibility right now, if I wanted to, [is] I could get together and pitch a series of seven movies that would star me in them in which I would be 32 years old from now until kingdom come,”

Hanks added, “Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deep fake technology … I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that’s it, but my performances can go on and on and on.”

“Outside of the understanding that it’s been done by AI or deep fake, there’ll be nothing to tell you that it’s not me and me alone and it’s going to have some degree of lifelike quality,” he said.

Tom Hanks will be teaming up with Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis for the upcoming movie Here. The film will most likely use AI to de-age him. The actor wondered if the audience will actually be bothered about the fact that AI is used in films.

He further shared that contracts are already being made by Hollywood agents to figure out the legal ramifications about using artificial intelligence. “I can tell you that there [are] discussions going on in all of the guilds, all of the agencies, and all of the legal firms in order to come up with the legal ramifications of my face and my voice and everybody else’s being our intellectual property,” he said.

