How Emilia Clarke almost lost her ICONIC role of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones to THIS USD 5 million actor

Emilia Clarke is famous for playing Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, but she wasn't the first choice. In the unaired pilot of the show, Tamzin Merchant, known for her roles in The Tudors and Carnival Row, played Daenerys. She did an impressive job in the initial scenes, including Dany's marriage to Khal Drogo and the early version of their intimate scene, which was less intense than what later aired. Keep reading for additional insights.

Tamzin Merchant was playing the role of Daenerys

Although Tamzin Merchant's performance was praised, something didn't quite click. The issue seems to have been the lack of chemistry between her and Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo. Momoa himself stated that things only fell into place when Emilia Clarke joined the cast.

Surprisingly, it was Merchant who initially wanted to leave the show. She wasn't thrilled about the project and tried to back out, but circumstances led her to stay. She later reflected on the importance of following her instincts and not forcing excitement for a project.

Clarke recalled, "Then I found myself naked and afraid in Morocco and riding a horse that was clearly much more excited to be there than I was," she added "If my guts are telling me a story isn't something I'm excited to tell, then I shouldn't try to be excited just because other people are telling me that I should be excited.”

Reason why Emilia Clarke got the role

Unlike Merchant, Clarke wasn't in a hurry to part ways with the role of Daenerys. On the contrary, she went above and beyond during her audition to leave a lasting mark and secure the role. Wondering what she did to stand out? Well, she surprised everyone by busting out the funky chicken and robot dance moves, all while fueled by Diet Coke, as she later revealed to Variety. It was certainly an unconventional way to make an impression, but casting director Nina Gold found it refreshing. In her Vanity Fair interview, she mentioned how, It’s fun, and sort of a welcome relief when something like that happens. " There's so much heavy stuff in Game of Thrones that sometimes it’s quite nice to laugh for a moment.”

