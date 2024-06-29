How Gracie Abrams Is Topping Charts After Performing With Taylor Swift on Her Very Famous The Eras Tour

Gracie Abrams, a talented singer-songwriter has achieved remarkable success by topping the UK album chart. Her journey to the top began with a memorable performance alongside global superstar Taylor Swift at Wembley Stadium.

Their duet of Us marked a turning point for Grace’s career. It has propelled her second album, The Secret Of US to the top of the UK albums chart. Let’s delve into how this collaboration with Swift transformed Abrams from a rising star to a chart-topping sensation.

A star-studded moment at Wembley

Gracie Abrams, known for her soulful melodies recently, joined Swift on stage at Wembley Stadium. They performed the duet Us Live for the first time ever. Gracie described the whole experience as “crazy and magical.” It is indeed a big thing for any rising star to join Swift on stage during her famous The Eras Tour.

She claimed that the energy in the stadium was electric and little did she know, that this performance would help her reach new heights. The song, Us, featured on Gracie’s latest album, marks a significant milestone in her career. It has helped her reach the top spot on the UK albums chart.

Surpassing Taylor Swift on the charts

Swift introduced Gracie on stage. She even highlighted that this song was released recently, and urged fans to sing along. Gracie Abrams’ second album, The Secret of Us has surged ahead in album sales, outpacing Swift’s current chart-topper, TTPD. This shift in album rankings reflects on the growing popularity of Gracie’s music.

The Official Charts Company reports that Gracie’s album is selling twice as fast as Swift's. This is a very big thing for any rising star. Many newbies have come across her soulful music and now big fans of Abrams.

Swift and Abrams’ creative bond

The song Us came from the close friendship and creative bond between Abrams and Swift. They spent a lot of time together, sharing their stories and experiences. While working on their music Swift and Abrams had an amusing yet unforgettable moment too. They were in Taylor’s New York apartment when they accidentally started a small fire.

Gracie shared that they had a big candle burning for a very long time. The candle ended up getting so hot that the glass broke and caused a fire. Swift quickly grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out the fire. Gracie even joked that she is never good when it comes to emergencies. But she was very impressed how Taylor’s quick reaction.

A look at Abrams' journey

Gracie Abrams’ musical journey is nothing short of inspiring Born in California, she is the daughter of famous Star Wars director JJ Abrams. She was always passionate about music, and at a very early stage, she began to carve out her own path in the musical world.

Her career started with the release of her debut album, Good Riddance, which came out last year. The album was again a spectacular one. It quickly climbed to number three on the charts. Although her early singles didn’t break into the top 40, people noticed it and really appreciated her.

Her songs are filled with heartfelt lyrics and relatable themes. People love her emotional and sincere musical style. And, now her very recent album The Secret Of Us is already breaking records. Many are shocked that this album is outselling even Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department.

