'How great it would...': When sources reported Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake made 'amends' over 'emotional phone call'

Brintey Spears and Justin Timberlake have been one of the most famous couples in Hollywood. Even after over 20 years, since the two broke up, they still remain one of the messiest public relationships in the history of this industry. The drama, and media frenzy that followed right after the duo's separation, was nothing short of chaotic. But for the unversed Britney had definitely been served the shorter end of the stick, as the public pinned the blame for their up solely on her. And Justin's silence over the matter, and in some cases indirectly validating allegations, didn't help the Circus singer. But years later the two reportedly tried to make amends.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake had an emotional call

According to an insider who reported to Closer Magazine in 2021, claimed, that Justin Timberlake had reached out to Spears' management, to be able to reach out to her. They said, "Justin wanted to speak to Britney after the documentary release and was thrilled when her management team," the source added the team knew just "how touched Brit would be by his gesture," so they gladly put the two in touch.

The source revealed, "They had a long emotional phone call where he explained his behavior was something he’s long regretted." Reportedly the former NSYNC member wanted to "personally apologize and make amends" which the now 41-year-old "really appreciated." The pop-princess showed interest in meeting Justin's wife, and kids, to which he agreed he'd "love to do."

Justin Timberlake apologized to Britney Spears

After the release of Britney Spears' documentary, Framing Britney Spears, Justin started receiving major backlash for the way he talked about his former girlfriend, specifically making inappropriate comments about taking the singer's virginity, which led to uproar, tarnishing her image.

In 2021, The Social Network actor posted on Instagram, "I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right." He continued, "I want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed." He acknowledged that his behavior fed into a system of "misogyny and racism."

