How Hailey Baldwin once put then-couple Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez into couples therapy

Selena Gomez and Justin Biber were together on and off for about 8 years, from 2010 to 2018. There was a time when every week there was a new headline about a new fight the then-couple had over one thing or the other. But what many might not remember is the time Gomez and Bieber tried to work out their relationship in couples therapy, because of a fight they had over then-Hailey Baldwin.

The time Selena Gomez and Justin Biber went to therapy because of Hailey Beiber

All the way back in 2017, when Gomez's on-and-off relationship with Biber was still making headlines. The two had a small tiff over Hailey Biber. According to TMZ, after the Baby singer, found his faith again, he was encouraged to reach out to people he had wronged, and make amends. And he did...with Hailey Baldwin over their messy breakup. Gomez once filled in over this incident, wasn't all that happy that Justin had contacted his brief ex-flame at the time. This led the two to try out Christian Couples Therapy and we know in foresight it didn't work out very well for the couple.

Selena Gomez asked fans to end the TikTok beef with Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez has always been an advocate of kindness and considering other people's mental health. And that doesn't just stop at her friends. All the way back in March, Gomez made a strong statement to the public to date, declaring and urging her fans to stop the TikTok conversation that compares her to Hailey Bieber to finally come to an end.

The Kill Them With Kindness singer took to her Instagram, revealing that the Rhodes founder had reached out to her directly. In their private conversation, Hailey revealed that she had been receiving life-threatening messages, stemming from allegations made by TikTok users who accused her of being a "mean girl" and not treating Selena well in the past.

The 31-year-old wrote, "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity." She clarified that this was not what she stood for, continuing, "No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop." To top it all off, the former Disney star started following the 26-year-old.

