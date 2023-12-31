How has Martha Stewart mastered the art of the thirst trap at 82, and what's behind the viral appeal of her sultry selfies?

Martha Stewart, a renowned American businesswoman, television personality, and lifestyle guru, has left an indelible mark on the world of homemaking and entrepreneurship. Born on August 3, 1941, Stewart built an empire by sharing her expertise in cooking, gardening, entertaining, and home décor.

Founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, she became a household name through her numerous television shows, magazines, and bestselling books. Stewart's keen eye for aesthetics and her meticulous attention to detail have made her an influential figure in the realms of lifestyle and design.

Despite facing legal challenges in the early 2000s, she made a triumphant comeback, showcasing resilience and a commitment to her brand. Martha Stewart continues to inspire millions with her timeless advice, creative flair, and unwavering dedication to the art of gracious living.

How has Martha Stewart mastered the art of thirst trap at 82?

Martha Stewart, at the age of 82, has once again embraced the world of alluring self-portraits. This time, she treated her Instagram followers to a captivating bathroom mirror selfie, reminiscent of her sultry pool snapshot in July 2020. The latest photo features the lifestyle guru striking a pose in a silver nightgown.

In the caption accompanying the post, she shared details about her experience in the caption, “After an eight hour plane trip from westchester to palm beach- horrible by the way - we went to bed early and wore my beautiful @sabbiarosa nightgown (linen with robe).” She quipped, "I didn't look so bad when I got up, at least not as bad as I did when I went to bed – it must be the $$$$$ outfit!!"

Stewart's July 2020 Instagram post garnered significant attention, to the extent that she disclosed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2021 that she received “so many proposals and so many propositions” in the weeks following the viral snapshot. Since then, the television personality has evolved into an expert in the art of the "thirst trap."

Martha Stewart’s hot selfies

In February 2022, Martha Stewart took her expertise to another level by sharing tips with her social media followers on mastering the art of selfies. Stewart participated in a TikTok campaign for the beauty brand Clé de Peau Beauté, where she provided insights on achieving the perfect selfie. Her advice included the suggestion to "project fabulous" during photo-taking moments, seamlessly blending personal charisma with promoting the brand's products.

Even more than three years after its initial posting, Stewart's iconic poolside selfie remains a lasting pop-culture moment. However, she revealed to People in November 2020 that the famous photo was actually taken by mistake, adding a humorous and candid element to its legacy. She said, “I was trying to take a picture of the beautiful turquoise planter at the end of the pool, but the camera was on me, so I just snapped it. It looked so good, so I posted it. I didn't know what a 'thirst trap' was, but now I do. Now I'm looking for the next thirst trap. I love doing those promiscuous, provocative things, because it's just fun."

During her most recent conversation with People this summer, Martha Stewart playfully teased the possibility of sharing a new "thirst trap," responding with a coy "Who knows?" when asked about it. True to her word, just days later, she treated her followers to another alluring selfie, this time from a pool at the enchanting Hotel Castello di Reschio in Italy.

In the caption accompanying the post, Stewart shared details about the historical significance of the #castellodireschio, a 13th-century castle transformed into a luxurious resort by a creative couple. She wrote in her caption, “The #castellodireschio is a 13 century castle remade by a very creative couple into a special resort of extraordinary quality. The heated pool in a stone tower was the perfect place for a new selfie! Dark. Candle lit. Mysterious. Relaxing before a massage and ablutions prior to @brunellocucinelli_brand founders 70th birthday in Solomeo.”

Once again, Stewart effortlessly combined elements of allure and lifestyle in her social media presence.

