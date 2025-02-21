How Hollywood Changed a Year After the Writers' and Actors' Strike as SAG Awards 2025 Approaches; READ

After the historic double strike by SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America, Hollywood has been grappling with the aftermath of the crisis as the SAG Awards 2025 approaches. While some members of the industry think the battle was necessary, others view it as an expensive mistake that sped up industry-wide contractions.

The 2023 walkouts shut down Hollywood, with creators calling for improved compensation, job security, and safeguards against AI. But the fallout has been savage. As per Deadline, the strike caused a loss of 45,000 jobs, and "an estimated $6.5 billion" loss to the Southern California economy.

Numerous writers and actors found it difficult to meet union health insurance requirements, even as studios kept cutting budgets. Although actors joined forces with writers in their support, they had their own set of requests centered around shifting industry trends, specifically how streaming affects residuals and the emerging power of AI in digital imitation. It was the first strike by actors since 1980 and the first simultaneous writers' strike since 1960.

Responses to the strike's effect are mixed. Some WGA members, such as David Slack (Magnum P.I.), feel the work stoppage was warranted, especially for AI safeguards, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Others, like a screenwriter, per the outlet, said the strike helped studios cut steep financial yields all at once, exacerbating job prospects.

SAG-AFTRA's Thomas Ochoa (iCarly) finds merit in the solidarity shown, but executives and agents say the industry is worse off in the big picture. Ochoa told the outlet, "When we lock arms like that, we can jump further ahead."

While SAG-AFTRA's streaming bonus, meant to incentivize successful ventures, has frustrated some actors with its distribution model. Additionally, AI regulations secured by both unions have also been a concern, with performers blindsided by demands for digital replicas.

Even with their mixed outcomes, union officials defend the strikes, claiming that without them, things would have gotten worse. The two sides reached a tentative accord on November 8, and the strike was eventually over on November 9. SAG-AFTRA members ratified the contract on December 5 with more than 78% voting in support.

One of the greatest outcomes of the strike was the WGA and employers agreeing to prevent AI usage to write or rework the scripts. The SAG-AFTRA deal now also includes higher minimum wages for background actors including AI protections.

Whether what was sacrificed in 2023 will make the industry healthier in the long term remains to be seen. Meanwhile, the SAG Awards 2025 is scheduled for 23 February 2025.