How I Met Your Mother alum Jason Segel and GF Alexis Mixter split after 8 years of togetherness

Jason Segel and girlfriend Alexis Mixter began dating in 2013 and kept their relationship fiercely private. Read on to know what Alexis had to say about their breakup.

How I Met Your Mother alum Jason Segel and girlfriend Alexis Mixter have called it quits. After being together for eight years long, the couple parted ways and Alexis took to social media to announce the split. She maintained that even though they have broken up, Jason and she continue to remain friends. The couple began dating in 2013 and kept their relationship fiercely private.

Sharing a selfie with Jason while announcing their split, Alexis wrote, "This is a photo of two best friends. This guy and I have shared so much life together. Changed each other at a soul deep level. All for the better. The depth of our bond was something I could never have anticipated. I’ve never spent so much time with another person, grown so much alongside someone else, laughed so much, cried so much, shared so much. It is odd to write about the end of a relationship, especially when the friendship that still exists is so full of life."

She added. "But change happens and we made the decision quite a while ago to let ourselves grow away from what our relationship had been and into what it was becoming. Announcing a breakup on social media is a strange feeling. Some won’t understand why it is necessary and that’s okay. Having a public romantic relationship is not easy. Ending one feels like navigating a road that doesn’t even exist. We are private people when it comes to our personal lives and I intend to keep it that way. My feelings while writing this are only ones of love and gratitude."

Read Alexis' full post with Jason Segel below:

