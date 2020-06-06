How I Met Your Mother Climax 2.0: Robin ending up with Barney instead of Ted? How would you end the sitcom?

How I Met Your Mother is one of our all-time favourite sitcoms. The show aired its finale episode in 2014 and after all these years, we continue to watch it on loop. Given a chance to rewrite the ending, what would be your How I Met Your Mother Climax 2.0?

How I Met Your Mother is one of those feel-good sitcoms that we can never get tired of re-watching. The series first aired on the television in 2005 and ran for 9 glorious seasons before the creators dropped the finale episode on March 31, 2014. Featuring Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson, Cobie Smulders as Robin Scherbatsky, Josh Radnor as Ted Mosby, Jason Segel as Marshall Eriksen and Alyson Hannigan as Lily Aldrin, the show was a laugh riot from start to end. However, the ending of the show took people by surprise.

As the title suggested, throughout the show fans kept on rooting for the hopeless romantic Ted, to find his happy ending with the love of his life. As Ted walked his kids through his failed relationships just to finally tell them how he met their mother, the story took a U-turn. Turned out, the story was, in fact, not about how he met his children’s mother, but about how he met Robin. At the beginning of season 9, it felt like we had it all figured out – Ted will end up marrying the mother of his kids, Barney and Robin will end up together, and Marshall and Lily would continue to be our power couple.

However, it all turned around in the last few episodes. Robin and Barney get married only to realise they weren’t meant for each other and ended their relationship with a bizarre breakup, and the fans still can’t wrap their heads around the arc. Nothing specifically changed for Marshall and Lily. Ted, on the other hand, went on a rollercoaster ride and ended up exactly where it all started. He got married, had kids, lost his wife to cancer and ended up with Robin.

What if you could give your own ending to the romantic comedy series? Would Robin end up with Barney instead of Ted? Would your version of the story end with Ted finally meeting the love of his life only to lose her in the end and get back with Robin? There could be countless other alternate endings to the sitcom and we would like to know how you would have ended the series in the comments section below.

