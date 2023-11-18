How I Met Your Mother fame Josh Radnor is engaged: A list of Ted Mosby's on-screen girlfriends

Josh Radnor, known for his iconic role as Ted Mosby in How I Met Your Mother, is engaged. The 49-year-old star recently announced his engagement, revealing the unexpected twist during a performance of his song Brooklyn Girl on his sold-out NYC tour. This revelation comes ahead of the release of his new album, Eulogy, Vol. I.

While Radnor has yet to disclose who his soon-to-be wife is, he hinted at their meeting at a friend's "psychedelic" event. In a candid moment on stage, he expressed, "In an unexpected twist, we're getting married," leaving fans eager to learn more about the mystery woman. Radnor, known for being private about his personal life, had previously mentioned being in a happy relationship during an interview in November 2022.

While Radnor has not shared details about his personal life, we sure do know all the details about his iconic character, Ted Mosby's dating life from How I Met Your Mother.

Here is a list of all the girls Ted Mosby has dated in real life.

Tracy

Tracy, the titular Mother herself. Despite appearing in only 22 episodes, Tracy, played by Cristin Milioti, shared an immediate spark with Ted. Their love story unfolded with moments of joy, the sharing of exceptions to Ted's Nothing Good Ever Happens After 2 am rule and a poignant scene in the hospital near the series finale.

Victoria

Victoria, a fan-favorite love interest introduced in the first season, captured Ted's heart with a meet-cute at a wedding. The couple faced the challenges of a long-distance relationship when Victoria got a fellowship in Germany. Despite rekindling their romance in the seventh season and Ted proposing, their story took an unexpected turn due to an ultimatum.

Robin Scherbatsky

Robin, Ted's first love interest and a central character, contributed to the series' with her undeniable chemistry with Ted. Their journey included a resounding start, a tumultuous breakup, and complex dynamics, culminating in an important moment at the series finale.

Zoey

Initially a problem for Ted, Zoey's activism and her opposition to Ted's architectural plans led to a complicated relationship. Despite their connection, the pair faced an obstacle related to The Arcadian, forcing Ted into a difficult choice between Zoey and the building. Ted ultimately chose The Arcadian.

Stella

Ted's encounter with Stella, his dermatologist, resulted in a rapid progression from dating to engagement. However, the relationship took a dramatic turn when Stella left Ted at the altar to reconcile with her ex-husband.

Naomi

A chance meeting at a Halloween party sparked Ted's interest in Naomi, leading to a romantic expectation that crumbled upon the realization of a lack of chemistry. Despite a decade-long pursuit, their relationship lasted less than one episode.

Natalie

Natalie, on her birthday, receives a birthday gift from Ted, a breakup, not once but twice. When Ted tries to break up with Natalie, he realises it's her birthday. Ted had broken up with Natalie three years prior, you guessed it right, on her birthday, via a voicemail. This time Natalie doesn't put up with Ted's antics and using her Krav Maga training gives him a beatdown.

Stacey

Stacey became a plot device in Ted and Barney's competition, they had a bet of who can sleep with her first. Tracy was portrayed as a kind and musically inclined person but her role was to primarily to show Ted and Barney's relationship dynamics.

Carol (Blah Blah)

Introduced as Ted's date in the episode How I Met Everyone Else, Carol (later revealed as Blah Blah) played a significant role. Her jealousy, peculiar traits, and a memorable appearance on Barney's Hot/Crazy Scale made her a distinctive but challenging girlfriend.

Cathy

Described by Ted as an ideal match, Cathy's initial appeal faded when her incessant talking became intolerable. Ted's decision to end the relationship led to a surprising twist as Cathy found happiness with a deaf fiancé.

Royce

Royce, a brief relationship in Season 5, exposed her multiple failed engagements and a crippling gambling habit. Their comedic breakup unfolded as Ted discovered Royce's unconventional life, including sharing a bed with her brother.

Karen

Karen, Ted's on-again, off-again college girlfriend, posed challenges for his friends due to her pretentious demeanor. Ted's eventual breakup with Karen showed the importance of his friends' opinions in his romantic decisions.

As we celebrate the real-life engagement of Josh Radnor, the charm of Ted Mosby's on-screen romance lingers in the hearts of How I Met Your Mother fans. Each relationship showcased the highs and lows of love.

