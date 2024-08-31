How I Met Your Mother Star Alyson Hannigan Hasn't Watched Any Of The Episodes Of How I Met Your Father; Actress Reveals Reason

Alyson Hannigan, who played Lily Aldrin in the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother, claimed that she did not watch a single episode of the spinoff series, stating that the nostalgia was too much to bear. In her conversation with People Magazine, the actress revealed that she saw pictures from the sets of How I Met Your Father, and it made her realize that she would not be able to watch the show.

While talking to the media portal, Hannigan shared that Cobie Smulders, who shot an episode for the spinoff, showed her a bunch of pictures from the set, and "it kind of made my heart hurt.” She further added, "And I was like, ‘I don't think I'm ready to watch.'"

The actress starred in the original series that ran on CBS for nine seasons from 2005. The show was globally loved, and the characters won hearts of the audience. Hannigan was cast alongside Josh Radnor, Neil Patrick Harris, Jason Segal, Smulders, and Christin Milioti. The series also saw many popular cameos, including Katy Perry, Nazanin Boniadi, Regis Philbin, Rachel Bilson, Martin Short, and Jennifer Lopez, amongst many others.

Alyson’s husband, Alexis Denisof, also had a recurring role in the show as Sandy River, the journalist, and Robin’s colleague. Denisof also appeared in the spinoff series, and about the same, the actress claimed, "So I should have [watched], but I just couldn't. It just made me sad because I'm like, Oh, that's the same set."

While the new show was quite hyped up via promotions and the production studios, it was cancelled after the second season, and the father's details remain unknown to the audience. The show's format, too, had been similar to that of the original one.

The difference was that instead of Bob Saget voicing the older Ted Mosby, Kim Cattrall lent her voice to the character played by Hilary Duff.

Further in her interview, Hannigan recalled shooting for the finale season. The actress shared, “I just remember being pretty emotional during it because there were a lot of 'last.'” She continued, "We all took the year to really appreciate all the moments that we've had so many of, in however many seasons we did it."

How I Met Your Mother ended ten years ago, yet fans continue to discuss the show's wit and humor.

