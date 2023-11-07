How I Met Your Mother to Supernatural: Here are the 5 worst endings in TV history

Audiences are used to getting a happy ending in any series they plan to watch, but sometimes reality is often a delusion. People don't really get what they expect and end up disappointed with some of the mind-boggling twists that no one saw coming. From How I Met Your Mother to Supernatural, the list of dissatisfied endings is quite huge, which many had not expected.

There have been many shows that have been totally opposite of the viewers' expectations and ended up being a few of the worst show endings in TV history. Listed below are the top 5 worst endings of a TV show.

Gossip Girl (2007-2012)

The success of the show gave a fantastic run as the fans followed the characters all the way to the finale. However, the sad ending is considered one of the worst endings in TV history because as the show followed wealthy and elite teens, it really did not end in the same pattern. The characters in Gossip Girl navigated scandals all thanks to a mysterious person known as Gossip Girl revealing all their secrets by the end of the show.

Supernaturals (2005-2020)

Another long-running show that seemed like it would never end is Supernatural. With its run of over a decade, no one really expected it to end, but its final episode aired in 2020. The fans were disappointed at how the show attempted to end the Winchester brothers' story. The loyal fans who followed the series were disheartened upon watching how Dean Winchester didn't have a satisfying ending, and neither did fan-favorite characters Sam and Cas, who had been in the show for several seasons.

How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

Being one of the most famous shows in the history of the TV industry, its ending had a last-minute rug pull, making it to the list of one of the worst in TV history. The makers of the show mistook that the audiences were interested in the Ted-Robin romance and reuniting them all in the very last episode after killing off the show’s titular mother.

The first few seasons promised a much more exciting take on the ‘will-they-won't-they’ romance between Ted and Robin, but the ending turned out to be a disappointment for the fans.

Game Of Thrones (2011-2019)

Another globally renowned series, Game of Thrones , had an expedited timeline in the seventh season. Many fans criticized the show as how, in the eleventh hour, Daenerys turned heel, resulting in her demolition of King’s Landing and its citizens. The final episode had a series of slapdash character send-offs, nonsensical plotting, and truncated storylines, which were not expected from a show of such stature.

Dexter (2006-2013)

In the first four seasons of Dexter, audiences highly praised the character and the show's storyline. However, due to some reasons, the show quickly started to go south in its later seasons, as it lost much of the charm and compelling narrative it had. It can be said that it was hard to live up to the high bar set by the John Lithgow-starring fourth season, but by the time of Dexter’s final season, audiences were really interested in it.

