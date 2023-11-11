How I Met Your Mother’s on-screen son and father duo David Henrie and Josh Radnor pose together

How I Met Your Mother is regarded as one of the best sitcoms to have ever been made. It’s sometimes spoken in the same breath as FRIENDS, another legendary sitcom that bears a lot of similarities with How I Met Your Mother.

That’s why it's always a treat for fans to see someone from that show’s cast reuniting. Recently, a very unexpected reunion happened between Josh Radnor aka Ted Mosby with his on-screen son from the show.

The unexpected reunion

How I Met Your Mother was the biggest sitcom on television for a long time. Starting in 2005, just a year after FRIENDS ended, the hilarious show which chronicled the love life of Ted Mosby played by Josh Radnor garnered a huge fan following.

The show was from the perspective of an aged Ted, who is telling his kids the story of how he eventually met their mother as the title of the show suggests. The role of Ted’s kids was played by Lyndsey Fonseca who starred as Penny and David Henrie, who played Luke.

Recently, David Henrie posted a picture on his Instagram, where he is seen posing with his onscreen dad, played by Josh Radnor.

“Found my father. Finally,” Henrie cheekily added in the caption, with the hashtag of the show’s initials.

Eighteen years of How I Met Your Mother

On September 19 this year, How I Met Your Mother completed eighteen years since its premiere in 2005. The show which followed the misadventures of Ted Mosby also had some delightful characters in the form of Marshall played by Jason Seigel, Lily played by Allison Hannigan, Robin played by Cobie Smulders and finally Barney played by Neil Patrick Harris , who was probably the most famous character on the show.

“I am immensely grateful to have been part of a show that continues to mean so much to so many people. It’s hard to fully appreciate something like that at the moment but all these years later I got nothing but love for that show and the people I made it with.” Josh Radnor shared in an Instagram post to celebrate the eighteen-year anniversary of the show.

The hit sitcom became a cultural phenomenon and still enjoys a loyal fan following despite what many consider to be a bad final episode. This just shows the lasting influence that this hilarious show had on pop culture.

