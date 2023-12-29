How Imagine Dragons' music video helped a 15-year-old kid rebuild his home; READ

Popular Rock band Imagine Dragon's humanitarian efforts in helping a 15-year-old boy rebuild his home amid the Ukrainian-Russian war is one of the best things one will watch on the internet today. The band's efforts, not only made the boy an internet sensation but also helped him to get his home rebuilt.

Imagine Dragon's music video 'Crushed' featured a 15-year-old boy, helping him

Imagine Dragon's music video titled Crushed featured Sashko, and showed the plight of his home after destruction by Russian forces amid the Russian-Ukranian conflict. The video showed Sashko’s home and neighborhood fully ravaged as the kid navigated through debris remains of his home. The video and song became a huge hit in large parts of the world due to Sashko’s passionate story of losing everything in war.

The idea of featuring Sashko in the video arrived when the Director of Photography for Imagine Dragons, Ty Arnold met Sashko during a trip to Ukraine and was moved by his story of survival amid the conflict. Sashko’s house was fully obliterated in 2022 and Ty wanted the world to know his story.

Imagine Dragon's collaboration with the UNITED24 initiative started by President Zelinsky to collect donations for Ukrainians, sparked huge donations for UNITED24, especially due to Imagine Dragons association with it.

UNITED24 found a private donor to build Sashko’s house

A music video by Imagine Dragon featuring Sashko helped UNITED24 to get a private donor to rebuild Sashko’s home in the settlement of Novohryhorivka in Mykolaiv Oblast.

The funds collected by UNITED24 helped them pay for the entire restoration of Sashko’s house and handed over the keys to Sashko and his mother.

“This encounter was fateful: the story of the Ukrainian boy moved Ty and became the basis for the music video of one of the most popular contemporary bands," said UNITED24

After the Russian attack, Sashko's home's walls were destroyed, and there was no electricity. Rather, a new foundation was erected, and a more dependable home was constructed.

In addition, it constructed a shelter close by and added a terrace—a dream of Sashko's mother. The building project was completed in about six months.

