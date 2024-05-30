While fans are still grasping the mysteries unfolded in 73 Yards, the fourth episode of Doctor Who Season 14, the showrunner is dropping riveting updates about the next. The hit sci-fi show’s fifth episode, entitled Dot and Bubble, will be a canonical installment of the Netflix series, Black Mirror.

Russell T Davies raved about the 2011 sci-fi series and recently confirmed that the upcoming Doctor Who episode will integrate the two plots into one. The Doctor and Ruby Sunday’s time-traveling escapades will land them in the happy realms of Finetime, but is everything fine after all?

Doctor Who showrunner teases unexpected plot for Episode 5

Russell T Davies, 61, revealed the course of direction Episode 5 is set to take as it premieres on Saturday, June 1. He encouraged the collation of Doctor Who and Black Mirror plots while expressing his own affinity towards the Charlie Booker-helmed dystopian series. "This is probably our clearest step into Black Mirror territory, which I love. I’m a huge fan of Charlie Brooker. He’s immensely brilliant,” Davies said in the latest issue of the Doctor Who Magazine.

In Dot and Bubble, Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor and Millie Gibson's Ruby will land in the futuristic world of Finetime, which appears to be happy and harmonious. But the time-traveling duo are able to mark out an impending danger that looms on the people and try to protect them before it's too late. The title name is inspired by the period between 1995 and 2000 described as the Internet bubble, which saw a boom in Internet businesses.

However, screenwriter Davies, who has been associated with the Doctor Who franchise since 1996, added that Dot and Bubble will also uphold its “Doctor Who madness” along with a Black Mirror twist.

"But there’s a little bit more freedom and Doctor Who madness in Dot and Bubble. There’s a sense of fun. And monsters in the middle of it. So although it’s Black Mirror-like, it’s more Doctor Who. It’s got the bones and the blood of our favorite show,” Davies shared.

The writer had originally ideated the story in 2009 while Steven Moffat was the Doctor Who showrunner. Other titles he’d suggested at that time were: irl and Monsters and Monsters Everywhere. Davies claimed the idea didn’t materialize back then due to its estimated high cost.

According to RadioTimes, Steven Moffat, 62, who led the series for seven years, is back at the Doctor Who sets for Season 14.

What is Black Mirror about?

Black Mirror is a sci-fiction anthology series that chronicles the evils of cutting-edge technology and offers a dystopian depiction of its true potential to influence human lives and the world overall. The show first aired in 2011 on Channel 4 but later moved to Netflix. Now six seasons down with the seventh one reportedly in development, Black Mirror flaunts an 83% Rotten Tomatoes rating and has been subject to peak critical acclaim.

Cast members include Bryce Dallas Howard as Lace, Hayley Atwell as Martha, Jesse Plemons as Robert Dally, Jon Hamm as Matt, and Anthony Mackie as Danny among others. The Netflix show has also featured notable guest stars like Miley Cyrus and Jerome Flynn.

