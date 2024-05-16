How Is Dune: Prophecy Connected With Timothee Chalamet-Zendaya Starrer Movie Series; EXPLAINED

Just as the vast desert lands the audience has seen in the newly emerged Dune franchise, the latest addition to the story will talk about tales of its immense origin. Dune: Prophecy, isn't a movie but a TV series based on a novel by Frank Herbert.

While Herbert also happens to be the author of the novels on which Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two are based, there are a lot of other things that connect it to the movies starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya.

Dune: Prophecy’s connection to Dune movies

Although, the recently announced Dune: Prophecy is not just based on the novel Dune by Frank Herbert, but also on the novel by Brian Herbert as well as Kevin J. Anderson, called Sisterhood of Dune, the TV series will have major connections to the current events in the Dune movies.

Set 10,000 years before the first installment of Dune, the story will talk about a secretive matriarchal society known as Bene Gessserit. It will also talk about the Harkonnen family and the women who started Bene Gesserit.

While exploring the power of Bene Gesserit, who has authority over the social matters and politics in the universe of Dune, the HBO series will even depict how this society gained superhuman abilities that they are shown to possess in the Dune movies.

About Dune: Prophecy

Dune: Prophecy is a prequel TV series brought forth by the streamer HBO Max. The highly anticipated series is set to have six episodes in its first season. A teaser was unveiled for the same during the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation.

The storyline follows two Harkonnen sisters who fight against the strong forces that happen to threaten humankind and its future. Dune: Prophecy will star Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen along with other acclaimed actors such as Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, as well as Mark Strong.

The cast even includes Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Tabu, and more.

Anna Foerster is the director of multiple episodes in this series, while also serving as executive producer.

