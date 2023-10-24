‘How is he still alive?’: When Ryan Gosling opened up and recalled the night he saved a dog from freezing

Ryan Gosling, the ever-charming actor, has the globe in his grip. He is everybody’s favorite. After his part in The Notebook, the actor became a household name and instantly became a heartthrob for millions. Besides being charming and an exceptional actor, he is one of the nicest and kindest actors.

Ryan Gosling is looking back on his kind moments and shared in a 2018 interview with Graham Norton how he once saved a dog’s life.

ALSO READ: ‘Very short for a very long time': When Ryan Gosling got candid about his NBA dreams growing up

Ryan Gosling once saved a dog’s life

In a 2018 interview with Graham Norton, Ryan Gosling recalled the night he saved a dog and shared details about what happened. The La La Land actor said, “I found a dog on the film this sort of go-to movie guy house in Atlanta where you know when they showed me the house they were like, you know, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus just stayed here so and they gave me one of these you know thought was untoward but it was they're very precious about the house one I didn't realize was that there's a strict no dogs policy."

He then said how he saw a dog and brought him to the house: “I was going to work one morning and there's a little dog; it's below zero and I thought, Oh, we couldn't do what harm can it do, and I've let it in the house. When it came back from work, it was like a fecal Jackson Pollock; it was like, Did he have help? How is he? How is he still alive? And so then I had to clean it all up, and then I'd hide the dog, and I spent like two weeks hiding this dog."

Gosling then revealed that later on, when it was his last day, he didn’t know what to do with the dog. Then his Nice Guys co-star Russell Crowe's driver, Beau, came in and said his father had just lost his dog, and then he took the dog home with him, and now he lives around a lake.

Ryan Gosling's recent endeavors

Ryan Gosling has turned in some of the most promising performances in recent years. He has had a tremendous impact on the business, from La La Land to Barbie. Ryan Gosling played the notorious Ken doll in Greta Gerwig's universally acclaimed plastic live-action drama Barbie. Margot Robbie has a significant role in the film as well. The picture was the most anticipated release of the year. After the release of his most recent picture, Gosling and his family were spotted on a beach vacation.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling's performance as Ken in Barbie could earn him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Barbie is now available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, where you can see Gosling at work.

ALSO READ: ‘You're dressed for it…’: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling reveal hardest scene to film in movie Barbie