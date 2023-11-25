How is Kate Middleton's relationship with Meghan Markle? Exploring rumors on why the former ‘shivers’ on hearing the latter's name

In the glittering world of royalty, whispers of tension between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have stirred up quite a storm. Recent reports suggest that the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, reacts with apparent shiver whenever Meghan Markle’s name is mentioned. Let’s delve into the rumors circulating about their relationship and what might be causing this alleged frostiness.

The silent cold war

According to insider revelations from Omid Scobie’s upcoming book, Endgame, the sisters-in-law have reportedly had “almost zero direct communication” in the past four years. Scobie describes Kate Middleton as maintaining a certain distance, referring to her as “cold” and seemingly disinterested in building a relationship with Meghan. The reasons behind this rumored standoff are said to date back to late 2019, before Harry and Meghan’s official departure from royal duties in 2020.

The book sheds light on Middleton’s dedication to her role as a princess, even delving into claims that she took elocution lessons to embody the polished and regal image expected of her. However, amid allegations that Kate did not offer support to Meghan when she joined the royal family, questions arise about the complexities within the royal household.

No reconciliation in sight

`Reports suggest that Kate perceived Meghan as a potential rival from the moment she entered the royal house. Scobie’s book hints that Kate “spent more time talking about Meghan than talking to her,” indicating a strained dynamic between the two.

Despite Prince Harry and Meghan’s purported efforts at a reconciliation tour, it seems Kate Middleton is resolute in her stance. The damage, as per Scobie’s sources, may be irreversible. The book suggests that Middleton, while cherishing past moments with Harry, cannot envision rebuilding trust after the explosive interviews conducted by the Sussexes.

If you’re wondering what Scobie’s book Endgame is, let us tell you, a seasonal journalist and co-author of the widely acclaimed Finding Freedom is a revealing journey into the heart of the British monarchy. Endgame unveils the inner struggles and urgent changes the monarchy must embrace to navigate the challenges of a modernizing world and ensure its survival.

