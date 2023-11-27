How is King Charles' relationship with youngest son Prince Harry? Exploring rumors of tension and why Royal family is 'fed up' with the former

The British royal family reportedly faces tension as King Charles III struggles to reconcile with Prince Harry, who, along with Meghan Markle, stepped back from senior royal duties.

Written by Nidhi Joshi Updated on Nov 27, 2023
Prince Harry and King Charles (IMDb)

The British Royal family is reportedly growing frustrated with King Charles III's reluctance to mend relations with his youngest son, Prince Harry. In the book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, author Omid Scobie reveals insights from sources about Harry's tumultuous past few years.

Prince Charles's relations with Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle withdrew as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California, making headline claims about the monarchy. Despite Harry and Meghan's attempts to reconnect, Charles and others seem unwilling to reconcile. A royal source revealed to Scobie, “It’s complex, but there’s increasing frustration from some of the wider circle of family members that Charles won’t just fix things for the sake of everyone.”

A friend of Harry disclosed that the prince initiated contact with Charles to wish the family a Merry Christmas in 2022 after his father didn't make the first move. Harry's friend explained the reason for him to make the first move, “It was an awkward conversation, but he knew if he didn’t make those first steps, there would never be any progress." describing their interaction the pal said, “There were no raised voices, no arguments … but the King was cold and brief rather than open to any proper dialogue.”

King Charles with Princes WIlliam and Harry & Princess Diana

The Royal Family's concern about negative reports

Scobie's book suggests that the institution and the family are grappling with the success Harry and Meghan have found post-UK departure. Residing in California with their children, Archie and Lilibet, the couple's achievements have reportedly caused concerns in Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace. The controversial journalist wrote in his book, “I’ve watched Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace repeatedly get worried about being upstaged and derailed by the couple, and leak negative information on Harry and Meghan … during moments that could easily be focused on genuine royal news instead.”

Prince Harry and Prince William

Impact of Prince Harry's exit on Prince William

Addressing the impact of Harry's exit on Prince William, Scobie notes that William feels considerably more alone in the battle of his two selves. Despite their differing paths, Harry and William once shared an office, collaborated on foundations, and aimed to protect their families. A source mentioned that William and Charles have been unified in their frustrations with Harry.

The book sheds light on the strain caused by Harry's interviews and memoir on the royal family. Scobie reached out to the palace for comment, but there has been no response.

