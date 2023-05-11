How is Nick Jonas different from Priyanka Chopra’s exes? Here’s what the Love Again actress said

Priyanka Chopra is in awe of her pop star husband Nick Jonas and it shows.

The Citadel actress recently appeared on Alex Cooper’s popular podcast Call Her Daddy, where the actress spilled the beans on several aspects of her personal life, including her past relationships and her bond with her hubby Nick Jonas. Speaking of which, during the chat, Chopra Jonas also shared why and how she thinks Nick is different from all her exes. Read on to know more.

Priyanka Chopra on how Nick Jonas is different from her exes

During her conversation with Cooper, Priyanka was asked how she thinks Nick Jonas is different than the men she has dated previously. Responding to this, Priyanka said that the Jealous singer thrives on seeing her shine. She said that Nick is the most excited man about the shows she does or whenever she walks the red carpet. “He’ll step aside and he’ll take like pictures of me,” she said.

Continuing further, Priyanka added, “That’s what you want. You want your man to be your champion. You don’t want your man to be insecure by you. Or intimidated by you. I’m an alpha girl, I’m an ambitious girl. I’m not ashamed of that. I’ve built my career on my own back…my fortune’s mine. You don’t want to be with a guy who dims your shine, or feels the need to take away from you even for a moment.”

Elaborating further Priyanka said that Nick and she have an ‘incredible partnership’ and that she can lean on him, and that she cannot trust anyone except Nick. “I don’t trust people. He has my back,” the Citadel actress concluded.

Currently, Priyanka is gearing up for the release of her upcoming romantic-comedy Love Again with Sam Heughan. The movie will hit theatres on May 12.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have THIS fun ritual between them; Find out