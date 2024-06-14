How Is Oprah Winfrey Doing After Her Hospitalization Due To Stomach Virus? Gayle King Reveals

Ophra Winfrey has been hospitalized because of a stomach virus, informed Winfrey’s best pal and journalist Gayle King on CBS Morning’s Tuesday segment. Winfrey was supposed to join the talk but had to skip it due to “stomach flu,” as explained by King on the show, where she did not go into much detail to respect the media mogul’s boundaries.

Gayle King shares updates on Oprah Winfrey's health

“Yesterday she said, ‘I’m going to rally, I’m going to rally.’ She had some kind of stomach thing where — stomach flu where stuff was coming out of both ends. I won’t get too graphic,” said King as she made the revelation on the show, where Winfrey was expected to announce her latest book club selection. King announced it on her behalf, hoping that her friend would not be mad at her for sharing the details. “I wanted to make it clear that it mattered to her and it bothered her that she couldn’t be here for you today,” added King.

Afterward, the two chatted via an online video call- and Winfrey informed that she had been progressing well. King quipped that while she did not announce about the hospitalization since it was yet unconfirmed, she did say that the media mogul has “stomach something.” Winfrey then confirmed that she had been in the emergency room. "I had a dry mouth and I couldn't keep enough water down to get hydrated, so I went to the emergency room for that, and that's just it," the Color Purple star responded. While she is not “100 percent” well, in her own words, she is on her way to complete recovery.

Oprah Winfrey cautions viewers of the virus, advices them to take care

5 of her family members have fallen sick from the same illness, thus Winfrey urged everybody to take care of themselves, making sure that they wash their hands and prevent getting sick from it. She alerted that the illness is contaminable, cautioning viewers to be mindful of things like railings and door locks.

It was then reassured by the star herself that she was doing completely well. "Everybody I've ever known who has access to my email has called me to say, 'Are you alright?' Thanks!" said Winfrey, with King acknowledging the former’s “I'm alright” face.

