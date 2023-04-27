How is Prince Harry’s number saved in close pal and The Late Late Show host James Corden’s phone?

Prince Harry and James Corden share quite a close bond.

The Late Late Show host is gearing up to return home to the UK after eight long years as he is leaving his talk show. On Thursday night, viewers will tune in to watch the Tony and BAFTA-award-winning actor host his 1200th show.

In a recent interview with the US Sun, it was revealed how James Corden has the Duke of Sussex’s number saved on his phone. Do you have any guesses?

How is Prince Harry’s number saved in James Corden’s phone?

During his chat with the media portal, James Corden’s phone beeped with a notification. It was a message from his pal Prince Harry and the screen showed ‘Harry New’. James jokingly snatched away his phone and said, “On God, wouldn’t you love to see these.”

Furthermore, when asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, he said that he will not be drawn on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “It’s not fair,” the 42-year-old actor said.

James Corden has been credited for revolutionizing late-night television. His show was a huge success with unique and popular segments like Carpool Karaoke, Crosswalk The Musical, dangerous yet adventurous stunts with A-listers, and heartfelt monologues. Corden has welcomed guests like Adele, Prince Harry, Michelle Obama, Joe Biden, Justin Bieber, and One Direction among others.

Corden talked about remaining a ‘normal’ person despite interacting with so many A-list celebrities. He said, “You need to make a choice, you have to remain a person. I still supermarket shop and I love a potter around on a Sunday. I don’t know what there is to be afraid of because people are so lovely. Every facet of my life is like a picnic,” he said before adding, “Every single inch of my last eight years has been amazing - I just feel so incredibly lucky.”

The upcoming and last episode of The Late Late Show will air in the UK on Friday at 10:15 p.m.

