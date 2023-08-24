'How is she pulling this off?': When Bradley Cooper praised Lady Gaga for blowing his mind in USD 436 million movie

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, the charming pair who conjured up the magic of the USD 436 million sensation A Star Is Born, had a genuine movie moment that stood out in the best way possible. As the film enjoyed its well-earned acclaim, a seemingly ordinary scene unexpectedly stole the show, letting Gaga's incredible talent shine brightly. Even Bradley Cooper couldn't help but shower her with praise.

Why was Bradley Cooper astonished by Lady Gaga's performance?

During an open-hearted chat as part of Variety's Directors on Directors series, Bradley Cooper spilled the beans on a personal “wow” moment he had while teaming up with the Bad Romance singer. Turns out, their creative connection was way more than your usual co-star stuff. Cooper not only aced his acting game but also stepped into the director's shoes to guide Gaga through some important scenes.

A moment that really amazed him was when Gaga convincingly portrayed her character's inexperience with performing in front of huge crowds. Cooper was impressed by how, from both his perspective as a director and his character's perspective, he truly believed that this was someone who had never felt the exhilaration of being on stage in front of 20,000 people. Gaga's genuine depiction of this left him extremely impressed and astonished.

He revealed, "And I remember thinking, 'How is she pulling this off?' I actually believe on every level -- as the director, as the character -- that this person has never been in front of 20,000 people before. That was really kind of mind-blowing."

A win-win collaboration

During the movie's press tour, Cooper and Gaga showered each other with praise. Cooper mentioned that Lady Gaga was truly impressive, and because of her, he realized that when you find a creative companion and work on a project together, there are endless possibilities. He also highlighted that people can achieve so much more through collaboration. On the other side, Gaga complimented Cooper's singing and mentioned that they clicked right away when they first met.

Additionally, Shallow became an instant hit and the standout song from A Star is Born. The chemistry between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper was not only evident in their performance of Shallow but also carried over into other aspects. They also displayed their on-screen connection while performing the popular song Shallow at the 2019 Oscars. Their entrance involved them strolling together towards the piano, holding hands, and sharing intense gazes as they delivered their heartfelt performance!

