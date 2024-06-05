How is Simon Cowell Planning to Form Next One Direction? New Posters and Banners Hints at Hunt for Another Boy Band

A giant billboard was recently noticed by the Londoners having a huge close-up photo of Simon Cowell. What was more shocking for his fans was that the Brtain’s Got Talent judge had himself put the billboard up. This is just an attempt by the music mogul to bring forth another big and talented band, such as the one that he once helped gain fame in the past.

Simon Cowell puts up a billboard

The passersby in London were utterly shocked to see the famed celebrity taking up charge and erecting the mammoth poster on the streets. This attempt by Simon Cowell was made on Tuesday after a few predictions suggested that the famous TV reality show Britain’s Got Talent is at risk of being canceled.

As per a report by Daily Mail, the star judge thought his presence would help in the promotion of his next show, where he is looking out for talented musicians and plans to give the world another One Direction.

The 64-year-old judge was seen dressed in dungarees while he was putting up the giant posters. While the name of the show hasn’t been revealed on the poster, the only words that the passersby could read were, “Simon needs you. Future megastars wanted for new boyband. No time wasters.”

A QR code was given on the poster to grab on the details of the talent hunt competition.

Britain’s Got Talent is at risk

As per the report, Britain's Got Talent had received the worst rating in the last 17 years of its run during its recently held finals. Looking at the figures of the viewers of the aforementioned reality series, some have suggested that the show could be canceled in the future.

It is being reported that only 5.2 million viewers chose to watch the finals of Britain’s Got Talent that was held on Sunday.

Although the head judge, Cowell, claimed the finals to be one of the best, the season that aired this year happens to be the least watched one. Its viewership has declined over the years when compared to its 2009 glory days. That year, the viewership was 16.3 million, while in the last season, which aired in 2023, the show had just 5.3 million viewers.

