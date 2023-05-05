How is Taylor Swift’s hometown Nashville preparing to welcome singer on her Eras Tour? Find out

Taylor Swift’s next stop on her Eras Tour is Nashville – her hometown, where she moved at the young age of 14, to pursue her career in music.

And now, as reported by PEOPLE, the city of Nashville is excited to welcome Taylor for her ‘homecoming weekend’, as she will perform her tour this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

"Over the last several months, cities nationwide have been welcoming Taylor Swift into their backyards, but here in Nashville, we have the distinct honor of being able to welcome her back to her own," Mayor John Cooper told the media outlet.

Find out how Nashville is preparing for Taylor Swift’s arrival.

Taylor Swift’s welcome in Nashville

According to PEOPLE, the Mayor of Nashville has prepared a proclamation for the Antihero-hitmaker’s arrival in the city. Moreover, they also have a dedicated park bench for her. Yes, that’s right!

The park bench is located at Centennial Park with a plaque that reads, “For Taylor Swift. A bench for you to read on Centennial Park. Welcome home, Nashville."

This is a direct ode to her song Invisible Strings from her 2020 album Folklore. The song goes like this, "Green was the color of the grass/Where I used to read at Centennial Park/I used to think I would meet somebody there."

Talking about the bench, Mayor Cooper said, "This honorary bench in Centennial Park is more than simply a place to sit. It is a monument to Nashville and Taylor Swift’s long-standing relationship, and a reminder that she is always welcome back home."

For the past several weeks, different cities have done their part to welcome the Grammy-award-winning singer as she tours them. For instance, Taylor started her tour in Glendale, Arizona, which was temporarily renamed Swift City in her honour.

In other news, Taylor Swift has been making headlines because of her rumoured romance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, a few weeks after her breakup with longtime beau Joe Alwyn.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Taylor Swift’s rumored boyfriend Matty Healy? 5 things to know about The 1975 frontman