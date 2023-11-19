How is The First Omen related to the 1976 classic? All you need to know including where to watch them

The Omen, a chilling horror classic from 1976, is set to unveil its prequel, The First Omen. Directed by Arkasha Stevenson and featuring Nell Tiger Free in the lead role, the film promises to delve into the sinister events preceding the iconic original. Here's an in-depth look at what we know about The First Omen so far.

When will The First Omen release?

The First Omen is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2024. Positioned strategically, the release falls in a horror movie-friendly weekend, flanked by blockbusters like Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. While the film will first have a theatrical release, being distributed by 20th Century Studios, it is anticipated to later become available for streaming on Hulu.

What is the plot of The First Omen?

As a prequel to The Omen, The First Omen unfolds in Rome, where a young American woman embarks on a life of service to the church. However, she gets entangled in a darkness that challenges her faith and exposes a chilling conspiracy aiming to usher in the birth of evil incarnate. The narrative introduces the character of Father Brennan, connecting with the events of the 1976 film.

Who is a part of the cast in The First Omen?

The cast is led by Nell Tiger Free, known for her role as Leanne Grayson in Servant and Myrcella Baratheon in Game of Thrones. Ralph Ineson, recognized for his part in The Witch and Game of Thrones, takes on the character of Father Brennan. The ensemble also includes Bill Nighy, Tawfeek Barhom, and Sonia Braga, promising a stellar lineup.

Who are the makers of The First Omen?

Originally conceptualized in 2016 with Ben Jacoby and Antonio Campos attached, The First Omen experienced changes in its development. Arkasha Stevenson, marking her feature directorial debut, took the helm. Stevenson, known for her work on Legion and Brand New Cherry Flavor, collaborated with Tim Smith on the script. Other contributors include Keith Thomas and producers David S. Goyer and Keith Levine.

Is there a teaser of The First Omen yet?

As of now, no trailer or teaser has been released, and it's anticipated that the first glimpse might arrive in early 2024. The promotional campaign is expected to intensify as the release date approaches.

Where to stream all The Omen movies?

For those eager to revisit or explore The Omen universe, there are several films available for streaming. The Omen (1976) presents Gregory Peck as a father grappling with his son Damien's mysterious and ominous nature. Damien: Omen 2 (1978) focuses on Damien's struggles as he realizes his destiny, while Omen 3: The Final Conflict (1981) sees his rise to power. Omen IV: The Awakening (1991) explores a new family's concerns about their adoptive daughter, and the 2006 remake, simply titled The Omen, stars Liev Schreiber and Julia Stiles.

