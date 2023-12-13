How is Tracy Morgan related to Nas? Exploring their relationship amid reported DNA test revelations

Although Tracy Morgan and Nas are really good friends, a revelation led them to discover an even deeper connection. Tracy Morgan recently shed some light on his familial relationship with Nas. According to Morgan, Nas is his third cousin. The comedian detailed his experience on PBS’ Finding Your Roots during a podcast interview.

Tracy Morgan and Nas are more than just friends

On December 7th, Tracy Morgan appeared on the Connect The Dots podcast and detailed his upcoming appearance on PBS’ Finding Your Roots, where a DNA test revealed that Nas is his third cousin. Morgan detailed the moment he discovered he was related to his long-time friend. He said;

"I turn the last page, and guess who's sitting there? Nas. Me and Nas is third cousins on my mom's side.”

"But me and Esco was always tight before that," he said of Nas. "I did a show years ago on Comedy Central called One Mic, that was for Nas' mom that just passed away. So me and Esco always been tight."

Morgan, after the discovery, called Nas to break the news which left the two friends in tears. He said: “When I found out on the West Side Highway, after the show, I called him up and I say, 'Yo Esco,' he said 'What up Trey?' I said, 'Guess what?' He said, 'What?' And I said, 'I just did Finding Your Roots, me and you related.”

Morgan continued: “He started crying, I started crying. And I said to him, 'If you ever need me, I'm there, cuz.' He said, 'Cuz, if you ever need me I'm there.”

Tracy Morgan learned a valuable lesson from the experience

Tracy Morgan stated that the episode is scheduled to air in February 2024 and also said that he learned a few other facts about his familial history. He said: “They went back 400 years on my father's side and 400 years on my mother's side," he said. "I thought I was big in my life till I found out what my great, great, great grandmother did. My great, great, great, great, great grandfather's name was Abraham Mack. I know the name of the slave masters who owned us — I got it right here on my phone — and the slave ship.”

From this experience, Morgan said he learned a valuable lesson and continued saying:

“You need to know who you come from before you leave this earth," he said. "Know who you are and where you come from. Knowledge itself. I did a lot of crying. And no matter who you are, you're gonna break down.”

Morgan and Nas aren’t the only two to find a DNA connection through the show. Several other celebrities have also appeared in the show. Terry Crews and Billy Crudup also found out they were relatives on the show and before that Bill Hader and Carol Burnett also found out that they were cousins.

The upcoming season of Finding Your Roots will run 10 episodes and will premiere on 2nd January 2024 on PBS.

