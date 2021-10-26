THIS is how Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck working hard to see each other amidst BUSY schedules

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been busy with their respective work but are still making time for each other from different countries! An insider who’s close to the couple recently spoke to E! News and revealed that the couple is trying their best to meet up on weekends despite their busy schedule. For the unversed, Jennifer, 52, has been shooting the Netflix thriller The Mother in Vancouver, Canada, while Ben, 49, filmed scenes for director Robert Rodriguez's thriller Hypnotic earlier this month in Austin, Texas.

The insider added: "They are both filming during the week on location, but they have met up whenever possible. Ben has been in L.A., and J.Lo flew in from Vancouver to spend time with him. They hung out at his house and then left for the airport together on Sunday night. J.Lo has had her kids visit her in Vancouver, but she is also coming back and forth to L.A."

While JLo is in Canada, Ben, who shares three kids (Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9) with ex Jennifer Garner, has been spending time in LA to be closer to them. According to the source, the couple doesn’t like to spend too many days without meeting each other.

"They are working out their schedules so that they can be sure to see each other every few days. Things are good between them, and they are staying connected. They are busy with their projects, but also making time to be together," the source added.

Also read: Kevin Smith reveals how he created the ICONIC 'Bennifer' nickname for Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez