How Joaquin Phoenix Missed Out on Adam Driver's Top Role in Annette; Casting Story Explained

Adam Driver has gradually made a name for himself in the entertainment industry, unlike someone who has got the chance to play the lead role in one go. Driver started by acting in supporting roles in some exciting features and then in leading roles. It did not take much time for him to work with Hollywood veteran filmmakers like Martin Scorsese, Michael Mann, Noah Baumbach, Spike Lee, and Ridley Scott.

Driver with his deep voice, appealing structure, and great screen presence played some outstanding roles in his career. He is so versatile that even within one movie, he can shift from one emotion to another in a swift transition. Be it The Last Duel (2021), Hungry Hearts (2014), or Paterson (2016), he has shown what he could bring to the screen. But one movie stands out in his filmography— French director Leos Carax’s Annette. Driver was so brilliant there that it is often hailed as his best performance. But this role could have been gone to another great actor Joaquin Phoenix.

Joaquin Pheonix could have played Adam Driver’s role in Annette

Joaquin Phoenix could have added yet another great role to his already high-regard filmography. He was almost there to play the character of Henry McHenry in Annette. He was even director's first choice. But he did not get the chance, due to some weird reason.

Leos Carax in an interview with IndieWire said that he thought of bringing Phoenix who have till that time played some classic characters.

Even after envisioning the Joker actor for the role, Carax told the outlet that he has one particular trait he does not want to meet actors with a script. He prefers to see if the actor likes the idea or not.

“I don’t like to meet actors with a script. I just wanted to see if he liked the idea,” Carax said.

But, what came as surprising and somewhat shocking was that Phoenix did not meet him because he felt shy meeting the director. “But he was too shy to meet,” Carax added.

And, that’s how it went to Driver who despite not being the first choice, nailed the character and made this role one of his standalone one for ages.

Reasons why Adam Driver is a successful actor

You just can't take your eyes off when Adam Driver acts. And, particularly, in Annette, he with his brilliant and calculated expressionistic presence made us realize why he is one of the best in the business.

So, what makes him such a good actor? Along with his charismatic screen presence and versatility, the emotional depth and the commitment to the characters are two major aspects of his acting.

Bringing a surprise for the audiences with his acting in almost every movies is another trait. He often comes with unpredictability and that's what fans love in his approach.

His performances in films like Paterson, Marriage Story, and Star Wars are just a few examples of his excellent range and ability to connect with audiences.

