How Joey King Hilariously Complimented Sabrina Carpenter’s Song; Actress Says 'It's Rude'

Joey King says she is too proud of her Disney pal’s new song. The Hollywood star recently shared her thoughts about Sabrina Carpenter’s new hit single which features beau Barry Keoghan in the music video, during the Despicable Me 4 premiere this week.

King fangirled about the “addicting” music video and how the song had ceased to exit her mind. She jokingly called out her singer buddy for getting her obsessed with the song with an update on the number of times the actress had replayed the video.

Joey King calls Sabrina Carpenter rude for her new single

Joey King, 24, could not contain her excitement about pal Sabrina Carpenter’s success with her new single, Please Please Please, released on June 7. During the Despicable Me 4 premiere at Jazz, Lincoln Center in New York City, the Kissing Booth star hyped up her friend, calling Carpenter, 25, rude to have her so hooked on the music video.

King told People on Sunday, June 9, “I'm so happy for her and I just can't stop singing 'Please Please Please' ... get out of my head. It's so rude of her to make a hit like that. It's also so rude to make such an addicting music video.” The Act star also revealed that she had already watched the video “six times at 2:00 a.m. when I want to go to bed.” Please Please Please is Carpenter’s second lead single from her sixth studio album called Short n’ Sweet, and is already trending at #1 on YouTube Music.

Sabrina Carpenter also performed at the Governor’s Ball 2024, which was held at the Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Saturday, June 8. Hence, King was brimming with pride for her bestie whom she’d known for years since they started out as Disney child stars. She said, “I literally was sobbing after the show. I was so proud of her. She's just amazing.”

Joey King is among the stellar voice cast for the highly-anticipated fourth sequel of the animated blockbuster franchise, Despicable Me. She voices the character Poppy Prescott alongside voice cast members Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, Miranda Cosgrove, Chloe Fineman, Dana Gaier, and Madison Polan.

Despicable Me 4 will hit theaters on July 3, 2024.

Sabrina Carpenter once teased a potential comedy project with Joey King

Sabrina Carpenter once talked about doing a comedy project with King after they had worked together on her Sue Me music video in 2018. The singer told Pop Buzz that she had been talking to many people about how the besties would be perfect for a “Tina Fey/Amy Poehler-style comedy.”

For those wondering if King and Carpenter became friends on the sets of a show, it’s not how their decade-old friendship unraveled. The Ramona and Beezus star told Wired in 2020 that they had actually met at a charity event where the musician came up and introduced herself to King. However, they were not very close during the initial few years but have grown to be inseparable Hollywood BFFs over time.

