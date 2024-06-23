How Julia Roberts And Matthew Perry's 'Friends' Romance Began With Flirty Faxes

The one where Julia Roberts and Matthew Perry began exchanging flirty faxes. The two stars had sparked a brief romance before the Oscar-winning actress’ guest appearance in a 1996 episode of the legendary sitcom, Friends.

While Roberts was keen about knowing Perry, the late star also left no stone unturned to impress her. When the Friends creators wanted to cast the actress for the episode, Perry made sure she was on the show.

Julia Roberts and Matthew Perry hit it off in the ‘90s

Julia Roberts, 56, and Matthew Perry’s romance in the 1990s has remained a fan-favorite moment through the ages. Even the Friends creators remember fondly about the time and shared an insight into how things hit it off between the charming duo.

Co-creator Marta Kauffman raved about getting Roberts on Friends knowing she was the best fit for the role during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2021. Likewise, co-creator Kevin Bright added, “Matthew asked her to be on the show. She wrote back to him, ‘Write me a paper on quantum physics and I’ll do it.’”

He was unsure what exactly happened next but speculated that Perry went ahead and did write a paper on Quantum physics “the next day.” Alexa Jungle, former Friends writer also disclosed, “There was a lot of flirting over faxing” after Perry sent her the paper and Roberts responded with little questionnaires on why she should date him.

All of the Friends writers' room set out to help Perry, best known for his Friends character Chandler Bing, as Team Matthew to make it happen for him.

Co-writer Jeff Astrof recalled how the Notting Hill star seemed interested in Perry from afar and kept calling Chandler “funny” even though Astrof mentioned that it was he who had written the character’s lines. Perry and Roberts eventually began dating in 1996.

Julia Roberts guest-starred in Friends as Susie Moss, one of Chandler’s former lovers, who wanted revenge for a childhood prank in the episode called, The One After the Super Bowl.

Why did Julia Roberts and Matthew Perry break up?

Julia Roberts and Matthew Perry’s relationship seemed like an ideal – both successful, funny, and charming. What went wrong? Well, the Fools Rush In star answered why he dumped the beautiful Roberts within a year of dating her in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

Soon after the episode, the stars sparked a romance but weren’t able to contain it because Perry was vulnerable about himself as being “not enough” for Roberts. "Broken, bent, unlovable" is how the actor described himself and in fear of losing her, he “broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts,” as stated in the memoir.

Matthew Perry revealed that he was then battling bouts of poor self-esteem and was insecure about Roberts breaking up with him. The duo continued dating privately from 1996 to 1997 making headlines, per Grazia.

Later, Roberts married her current husband and cameraman, Dan Moder in 2002 while the late star dated others before getting engaged to Molly Hurwitz in 2020.

