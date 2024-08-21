How Justin Timberlake's DWI Scandal Caused Jessica Biel to Implement New Rules for Their Relationship

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have long been one of Hollywood’s most admired couples, with their relationship often appearing picture-perfect. However, Timberlake’s recent DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) arrest in the Hamptons has put their relationship to the test.

Sources close to the couple reveal that Biel was deeply affected by the scandal and has since imposed new rules in their relationship to keep things on track. Curious about what those rules are? Delve further into the article to find out.

Jessica Biel’s reaction to Timberlake’s DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake’s arrest on June 18, 2024, shocked both the media and his fans. He was pulled over by Sag Harbor Police after failing to stop at a sign and was found to be driving under the influence in a 2025 BMW. The officers noticed Timberlake had "bloodshot and glassy" eyes and a "strong smell of alcohol." He spent the night in custody and was later released without bail. Timberlake now faces charges of driving while intoxicated and two traffic violations.

This incident came as a massive shock to Jessica Biel, who was busy filming her new Prime Video series, The Better Sister. An insider told Us Weekly, “Jessica is extremely upset. She was shocked to hear the news and had no idea, as she was working. She was really worried about him.” The scandal not only put a strain on their marriage but also brought unwanted attention to their family—something Jessica has always tried to avoid. Sources claim she strongly dislikes negative attention.

Biel imposes new rules in their relationship

Despite being disappointed by the incident, Biel continues to stand by Justin’s side. Following the DWI scandal, she decided it was time to set some ground rules for their relationship. According to Life & Style magazine, she has created a "rule book" to help Justin stay out of trouble and ensure their marriage remains strong. These rules are aimed at preventing future scandals and helping the couple better balance their personal and professional lives.

The source revealed that Jessica wants Justin to promise he’ll be more supportive of her work, even if it means staying at home with their kids, Silas and Phineas, while she’s on set. With plans to focus more on her career, Jessica needs Justin to take on a larger role at home.

Focus on family time

Biel is also asking Timberlake for more help around the house and regular date nights, emphasizing the need for more family time in their relationship. She has requested that Justin contribute more to household duties, which she believes will help maintain their bond and ensure that their relationship doesn’t suffer from external pressures.

According to the insider, Jessica feels that Justin’s “lack of maturity” has tested her patience, and these new rules are her way of addressing those concerns. It's a clear sign that she is taking control and making sure their relationship remains a priority despite their busy schedules.

Justin’s side of the story

On the other hand, sources close to Justin Timberlake claim that the singer wasn’t drinking heavily on the night of his arrest. Reports indicate that he was taking a break from his Forget Tomorrow world tour and was out with friends for a casual dinner. According to Us Weekly, Justin and his friends “didn’t even really drink that much” and were surprised when he was pulled over.

Despite this, the incident has had serious consequences in his personal life. Jessica now wants more accountability from him. While Biel has been busy with her work commitments, Timberlake has continued his tour, forcing them to rely on FaceTime and text messages to stay connected.

Justin’s lawyer, Ed Burke, is preparing to defend him against the charges, and the couple plans to discuss the incident in detail once Jessica has a break from filming.

