How Kendrick Lamar's Catalog Went Up By 49% Post Drake Rap Beef; Explained

The last few days saw one heavyweight feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, two big names in the hip-hop genre. The feud started when Lamar dropped two diss tracks, Euphoria and 6:16 In LA. Then Drake countered him with a song titled Family Matters, a seven-minute track.

Meanwhile, seems like, this feud has helped Lamar in another way. All these made Lamar’s catalog go up by more than double that of 2023. And, it’s not only the latest tracks, even his whole chart is also seeing a spike.

Kendrick Lamar's diss tracks go high on streaming charts

Kendrick Lamar's recent diss tracks have ignited a firestorm on streaming services. The tracks, aimed at fellow rapper Drake, have not only secured impressive debuts on the charts but also fueled a surge in Lamar's overall streaming numbers.

One of his latest, Euphoria, debuted at No. 11 on the Hot 100 chart this week. The song earned a staggering 27.6 million official U.S. on-demand streams from May 3-6, with a potential to climb higher in the coming weeks. Not Like Us, another diss track that hit on May 4, might reach an even higher spot with 21.1 million streams in its first three days. Meanwhile, Meet the Grahams, a more intense track, pulled in 8.8 million streams during the same period. Another diss track, 6:16 in LA, has yet to be released on streaming platforms. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Lamar's diss tracks haven't just captured attention with their lyrics; they also drew interest in the classic songs used as references. Teddy Pendergrass's You're My Latest, My Greatest Inspiration, which was brought at the beginning of Euphoria, saw a 76% increase in streams from 76,000 (Apr. 26-29) to 134,000 (May 3-6). Similarly, Al Green's What a Wonderful Thing Love Is saw a massive rise, with streams going up 283% over the same period. This was due to its use in 6:16 in LA. Another song, BBL Drizzy by King Willonius, saw its streams spike from virtually zero at the end of April to 185,000 from May 5-6, after being sampled by Metro Boomin in his anti-Drake beat challenge.

Kendrick Lamar's overall catalog sees growth

Even without the diss tracks, Kendrick Lamar's overall catalog has seen some significant growth. From May 3-6, his discography experienced 50.62 million streams, a 49% rise from the previous Friday-to-Monday tracking period (33.98 million from Apr. 26-29). This hike surely goes hand in hand with the escalating feud with Drake, indicating that the beef is bringing more listeners to Lamar's overall work.

On the other hand, Drake's total streams seem to be going lower. When comparing his catalog from the same periods, his streams dropped from 105.86 million (Apr. 26-29) to 100.69 million (May 3-6), a 4.9% decrease. This does not include his two recent tracks, Push Ups and Family Matters.

Despite the slight dip, Drake's streaming numbers are still almost double those of Lamar's. However, as Lamar's diss tracks are garnering more people on the charts, this will shortly show where this rivalry goes.

ALSO READ: Drake Vs. Anna Wintour Feud Explained: Why Did Rapper Display Zombie-Like Visuals Of The Met Gala Mogul?