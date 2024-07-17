How Khloe Kardashian Recalls She Had to 'Learn to Take Control of Feelings' Towards Ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian opened up about controlling her feelings towards her ex and the father of her children, Tristan Thompson, and not acting like a “petty b**ch”. Earlier this year, in January, the Kardashian revealed how she adjusted her behavior to maintain peace with Thompson, despite their past relationship challenges. The couple separated following Thompson's infidelity, but they have since maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship for the sake of their children.

'It's harder to be nice': Khloé Kardashian on managing feelings post-split with Tristan Thompon

Khloe Kardashian, founder of Good American, revealed in an exclusive interview with TMRW magazine, “I had to learn to take control of my feelings. There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret."

She acknowledged that there were days when she felt like being petty; however, she tried to handle it privately. Being a mother, she focused on maintaining good relationships for the well-being of her children. She explained, "With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course...It’s way harder to be nice. It’s way harder when you’re really mad at someone; it’s hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, ‘Hi!'"

The 39-year-old mother felt deep sadness for herself every day. According to reports from Page 6, during her pregnancy, Kardashian faced distressing rumors of infidelity involving Thompson, which significantly impacted her well-being. She went into labor weeks early due to the stress she faced. The Kardashian sister openly discussed these challenges during the second season of her Hulu series, revealing that she discovered Thompson's infidelity just 48 hours before giving birth to their daughter: True.

Tristan Thompson apologized to Khloé Kardashian on social media

As reported by Elle, Thompson addressed the situation and apologized on social media. He wrote, "I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal, both publicly and privately. Khloé, you don’t deserve this... You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I’ve caused you. My actions haven’t matched how I truly view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you, regardless of what you may think.”

Khloé Kardashian wished Tristan Thompson a happy birthday with a heartfelt message

Kardashian extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Tristan Thompson on his 32nd birthday, despite their past challenges. She praised him for being a wonderful and dedicated father who fulfils all his duties. "Happy birthday @realtristan13! You are truly the best father, brother, and uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, and bedtime rituals mean the world to our little ones.”

In her message, Kardashian encouraged Thompson to embrace personal growth and healing and to embody strength, kindness, and patience. She expressed her hopes that he continues to make their family proud. She concluded by writing, “Happy birthday, baby daddy!"

