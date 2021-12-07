THIS is how Kim Kardashian’s late father Robert wishes Saint West from up above on his birthday

Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her son Saint’s birthday and noticed a special wish from up above on the special day. Taking to Instagram, the KKW Beauty founder, 41, wrote “OMG a 6th rainbow for my Saints 6th birthday. I’ve never ever had this many rainbows in the same room at once! Thanks, dad! I’ll tell Saint you said Happy Birthday! #NeededThis.”

Shortly after, the SKIMS founder also shared a collection of various rainbow photos as seen from her home’s windows in honor of her eldest son’s birthday. Marking the special day in her son--Saint’s life, the KUWTK alum wrote: “My baby Saint is 6 today! There’s no one like you and your smile and your negotiating skills. I’ve never met anyone that takes Roblox as serious as you! Thank you for being my bestie with the best snuggles! You woke up today and promised me that you would snuggle with me until you’re 10! lol I love you forever!!!” Apart from Saint, Kardashian also shares North, 8, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with her former husband Kanye West.

If you didn't know, Kim’s father Robert Kardashian passed away in July 2003 after an oesophagal cancer battle. Last year, on the late Robert’s birthday, Kim took to Instagram and wrote: “Happy Birthday Dad. I celebrate you every single day but today even more. So much to tell you! I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years. I actually can’t believe I remembered it. Please come visit me in a dream soon.”

