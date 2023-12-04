How long has Bhad Bhabie been dating Le Vaughn? Exploring their relationship timeline amid recent pregnancy

Rapper Bhad Bhabie recently left the internet speechless with her captionless announcement of her pregnancy in an Instagram post. The rapper simply posted a mirror selfie of her showing off her baby bump which made the internet take notice and search for details of her relationship status as well.

How long has Bhad Bhabie been dating her boyfriend Le Vaughn?

With the revelation that she is pregnant with her first child, her fans got more curious about the father who is Bhad Bhabie’s boyfriend for over two years, Le Vaughn. The couple have been together since 2021 and have been quite private about their lives since that time.

Not much is known about the rapper’s boyfriend, it is reported that he has close to 45,000 followers on Instagram. He is also a father of a son already as is seen in many of his posts on that social media platform.

Many of her fans congratulated her as some shared that they had already been speculating about this since she had been so quiet and was often seen hiding her baby bump on several occasions.

Bhad Bhabie’s rapid rise and struggles with fame

Bhad Bhabie whose real name is Danielle Marie Bregoli had a rapid rise to stardom as she shot to fame at an early age with her appearance on Dr. Phil's show and then a subsequent music career.

But she didn’t have it easy. Like many of her peers who achieved success in the generation of social media, Bregoli also struggled with online abuse which led to deteriorating mental health for her due to the constant hurl of abuse she faced on the platforms that made her famous.

In a 2019 Snapchat series her struggles were aptly documented and even showcased for the rest of the world. When her mental health issues became too much to handle for her, the singer decided to take a break from social media in 2020.

"I hate to say it but y’all won! Congrats mission complete. Y’all made the lil 16 year old completely lose it!" she wrote at the time. "Social media has not only made me who I am but also is every reason I can’t sleep at night.”

Her announcement was not just a denouncement of the platform but a very important conversation starter regarding the GenZ celebrities who have come of age in this environment and are struggling to come up with the ugly reality of social media.

