How long has Dolly Parton been married? Exploring her relationship timeline and life with husband Carl Thomas Dean

Dolly Parton, the iconic queen of country at 77, and her husband Carl Dean, 81, share a remarkable 57-year marriage. Despite their contrasting lives—she, a global star; and he, a retired asphalt-paver with a preference for privacy—their union is a testament to their unique love story. From their chance meeting in Nashville after Dolly's high school graduation to a secret wedding in 1966, the couple navigated the challenges of fame, including Dolly's insecurities and a momentary affair of the heart.

Exploring the beginning of Dolly and Carl's 57 years of marriage

Dolly, the fourth of 12 siblings, moved to Nashville at 18, and fate intervened when Carl, 21, drove by the laundromat where she was folding clothes. Captivated by her, Carl initiated a conversation, marking the beginning of their lifelong journey together. Despite Dolly's rising stardom and engagement, the couple had to delay their wedding for two years due to career commitments.

Carl revealed in a statement to CMT during their 50th wedding anniversary, "My first thought was I'm gonna marry that girl," he added, "My second thought was, Lord she's good lookin'. And that was the day my life began. I wouldn't trade the last 50 years for nothing on this earth."

Carl, notably private, opted out of the entertainment scene, letting Dolly shine. He supported her from behind the scenes, making rare public appearances. Their marriage thrived on independence, with Dolly calling him her "biggest fan" and acknowledging their different social preferences.

Dolly shared with CMT that she was "surprised and delighted" that this tall and handsome man "seemed to be genuinely interested in finding out who I was and what I was about."

Despite their strong bond, Dolly faced insecurities, notably expressing them in her hit song Jolene, inspired by a flirtatious bank teller who caught Carl's eye. However, their love, anchored in faith, weathered these storms.

The couple chose not to have children of their own, finding joy in their extended family. Dolly, once regretful, now appreciates the simplicity of their life, often spent in their RV. Their downtime involves reading, cooking, and relaxing, with date nights occasionally featuring Taco Bell drive-thru visits.

Dolly and Carl's 50th Wedding Anniversary

As they celebrated their 50th anniversary, Dolly convinced Carl to have a grand ceremony in Nashville, a rare public event. Dolly, in a dress by her longtime designer, Steve Summers, and Carl commemorated the occasion, spending their second honeymoon in their camper in Ringgold, Georgia.

Their enduring love story reflects mutual respect, shared humor, and a commitment to each other's happiness. Dolly, looking back on their journey, expressed a willingness to relive it all, dragging Carl into the next 50 years with love and laughter.