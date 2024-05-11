How Long Has Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber Been Together? Relationship Timeline Explored As Couple Announces Pregnancy

On May 9, 2024, Justin and Hailey Bieber shocked everyone as they dropped the news about Hailey’s pregnancy, revealing that they would soon become parents. But as the Hollywood power couple embraces themselves for parenthood, their love story has surely been one of a kind. The couple who met first in 2009 on The Today Show, went ahead and tied the knot in 2018.

The relationship timeline of Justin and Hailey Bieber

The soon-to-be parents first met each other in 2009, The Today Show, thanks to the lasting friendship between their parents, Stephen Baldwin and Pattie Mallette. It may come as a shock to many but in 2011, Hailey rooted for the happy ending between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez through a tweet. “I don't care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream! #word,” Hailey noted in a now-deleted tweet, as retrieved via PEOPLE .

The duo first sparked the romance rumors when they were spotted together in 2014 at Hillsong Church. They were seen standing next to each other along with Kendal Jenner. In December 2014, the couple strongly denied their dating rumors, stating that they were just good friends. “I've known him since I was so young — since I was like 13 — and we've just been good friends over the years. We have just stayed close and there's nothing more to it than that,” Hailey then shared in her interview with E! News . Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

But Hailey’s comments hardly convinced anyone as the duo embarked on a vacation to Mexico in 2015. The vacation happened just a week after Justin’s on-and-off romance with Selenaa Gomez at a hotel in Beverly Hills. On December 31, 2015, the duo locked their lips at Leonardo DiCaprio's New Year's Eve party in St. Barts. On February 11, 2016, Justin and Hailey officially became a couple as they acknowledged their relationship to the public.

However, their budding romance was soon hampered as the couple split after the Baby singer engaged in a short-lived romance with Sofia Richie. The duo got back together in 2018, however in between Justin Bieber got back together with Selena Gomez from October 2017 until March 2018. In the meantime, Hailey made a Met Gala appearance with Shawn Mendes, vehemently denying any dating chemistry between them.

But despite all this, the pair got together and delivered some serious PDA moments to their fans. On July 7, 2018, the couple got engaged after Justin proposed to Hailey at a local restaurant in the Bahamas. In the following September of that year, the couple moved in together at Justin’s home. The couple finally married each other on September 30, 2019, in front of an attendance of over 150 family and friends at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

ALSO READ: 'They Can't Wait': Source Reveals To-Be Parents Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber Have Already Picked Out A Name For Their Baby

Justin and Hailey Bieber are all set to welcome their first baby

On May 9, 2024, the couple announced Hailey's pregnancy, expressing their zeal to welcome their first baby together. The news got dropped in an Instagram reel where the couple shared a video of their vow renewal. Hailey Beiber’s baby bump became evident as she beautifully graced a long lace dress with a veil. A source shared in his conversation with PEOPLE , that the couple is genuinely excited to become parents, and the Peaches singer is much immersed to kick start his journey as a parent.

The source revealed, “Everyone is excited for them. They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect. They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby."

Advertisement

The fans can’t wait to see the couple welcome their first baby. As Justin and Hailey plan to step into their new shoes of parenthood, their love story and romance make it pretty convincing that they will become great parents one day.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Renew Their Wedding Vows As Couple Announces First Pregnancy; See Beautiful PICS