How long have Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz been dating? Exploring relationship timeline as actress flaunts engagement ring reportedly worth USD 550k

Zoë Kravitz proudly showcased her stunning engagement ring, estimated at $550,000, from her fiancé Channing Tatum. The couple, captured leaving Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on Tuesday, had Kravitz flaunting the dazzling 7-carat cushion-cut diamond, prominently displayed as she affectionately wrapped her arm around the Magic Mike actor.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's relationship timeline amid recent spotting

This public appearance follows the recent announcement of their engagement last month. The love story between Kravitz and Tatum traces back to 2017 when the Big Little Lies star, in her directorial debut and thriller Pussy Island personally selected Tatum for the role of Slater King. Their connection deepened during various New York City dates, evolving into a romance by 2021.

Now happily engaged, the couple continues to make headlines with their affectionate public outings worldwide and openly expresses their admiration for each other in interviews, both on a personal and professional level. Explore the highlights of Tatum and Kravitz's heartwarming relationship below.

When did Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz start dating?

In January 2021, their initial meeting occurs on the set of Pussy Island. Speculation about a romantic connection arises as they collaborate on the project, developing a friendship. However, a People source dispels any notions of romantic involvement, stating, "They're working together on an upcoming project, and it's not true that they're dating."

Fast forward to September 1, 2021: Official confirmation of their relationship surfaces from sources. An insider reveals to People that the couple's romance is undeniable, describing them as "inseparable" since their time together in New York. The insider shared details of their weekend in the city, noting, "They spent the weekend in NYC, strolled around the city, met up with friends, and visited the Guggenheim Museum, they looked very happy. They have this cute and flirty chemistry.”

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's first public appearance

August 18, 2021: They made their first public appearance. The two were spotted out and about together for the first time on an intimate bike ride in New York City, with Kravitz’s arms draped around Tatum. Days later, they were also seen on a coffee date, where they reportedly shared smiles and laughs.

September 13, 2021: They left the Met Gala together. The two further sparked rumors at the 2021 Met Gala when they were spotted leaving together hand in hand, despite arriving separately at the event.

On October 22, 2021, they packed on the PDA. The pair publicly displayed their affection for the first time during a lunch date in New York City. They were spotted holding hands on their way to the restaurant, with Tatum’s arm wrapped around Kravitz’s shoulder.

How long have they been dating?

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum were engaged after two years of dating, sources confirmed to People.

Though the happy couple had yet to address the news directly, the Batman actress was snapped showing off an impressive diamond ring on that finger while attending Kendall Jenner's Halloween party over the weekend. People published the pictures, which showed Kravitz dressed as Rosemary from Rosemary's Baby, and Tatum as her baby (LOL).

Advertisement

Laura Taylor, a jeweler specializing in engagement and wedding rings at Lorel Diamonds, spilled the tea on just how valuable that diamond was.

ALSO READ: undefined

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's recent spottings

Recently the newly engaged couple Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum had a date night in Santa Monica last night. They looked really cute, walking out of the restaurant arm-in-arm. And guess what? Zoë's engagement ring was on full display, shining and looking super big. Just a reminder, they announced their engagement during Halloween at Kendall Jenner's party at Chateau Marmont. Zoë was dressed as Rosemary Woodhouse from Rosemary's Baby, and Channing was her baby. But the star of the show was definitely Zoë's new ring.

ALSO READ: 28 Charismatic Short Female Celebrities Who Dazzle Hollywood