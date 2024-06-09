How Long Have Charles Spencer And Karen Been Married? Find Out As Princess Diana's Brother Announces Divorce From Third Wife

About 13 years of marriage later, Charles Spencer is getting ready to divorce his wife, Karen Spencer. The 9th Earl of Spencer, 60, who is the younger brother to late Princess Diana informed newspapers on June 8 about his separation from Karen. He expressed his grievances due to the impending divorce from Karen. Spencer mentioned that he would rather focus on his children and grandchildren for now and wished her well in the future.

Charles Spencer feels 'immense sadness' divorcing his third wife Kate

On June 18, 2011, Charles and Karen Anne got married at Althorp House after Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. Their youngest daughter, Charlotte Diana, is twelve. She received her name in honor of Princess Diana. Hollywood producer Mark Gordon had two daughters from his former marriage with Karen who works as a social entrepreneur and founder/CEO of Whole Child International.

Conversely, Charles' first wife, Victoria Lockwood gave birth to four kids while Caroline Freud, his second wife shared two sons with him. Karen Spencer is therefore the subsequent entry into his third marital union.

While talking about their split, Charles told The Mail on Sunday, "It is immensely sad. I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren. And I wish Karen every happiness in the future."

Countess Karen Spencer supported Charles throughout his years of intense therapy

Advertisement

In March, Charles Spencer talked about how he experienced personal difficulties in life through his memoir whereby he traced the impact caused by harsh schooling encounters including receiving intense therapies that helped him recover from previous marriages.

He shared how therapy saved his marriages. According to Spencer, being sent off to boarding school at such an age didn’t give much room for understanding intimacy so it affected his various marriages.



Charles in an interview with the magazine said that Karen supported him all through while he was writing his book. As her husband struggled through four and a half years of intense therapy, he admitted that it was hard for her, but she remained by his side.



About Karen's support during the therapy and book-writing process, he said, "She supported the idea of me doing it. I think she always hoped I would come out happier and healthier and that seems to be the case very much. So, I'm grateful to have her standing by me while I went through this, what I now realize was an essential process."

Advertisement

Spencer hopes Karen wants him to be happier and healthier as he believes he is, thankful for her company during this absolutely necessary journey.



As per People, Charles is reportedly developing a close relationship with Norwegian archaeologist Dr. Cat Jarman, who co-hosts The Rabbit Hole Detectives history podcast alongside Spencer and Rev Richard Coles. It might be early days but they do seem very happy together.

ALSO READ: 'It's Not A Wake Up Call, Now It's A New Normal': Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York Talks About Her Life After Skin And Breast Cancer Diagnosis