How long have Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach been together? Exploring their relationship amid their marriage

Greta Gerwig has had one of the most successful years of her life as a director. She not only became the most successful female director at the box office but is also in the race for Oscars with the award season fast approaching. To cap off this wonderful year, she has also gotten married to her long-time partner and creative soulmate Noah Baumbach in a quiet ceremony.

How long have Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach been together?

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have been creative partners long before they even began dating. The duo has been collaborating to make thought-provoking films for a long time now, with Gerwig initially being Noah Baumbach’s muse but later becoming his partner as well, not just in arts but in life.

What they have built through the years is nothing short of astonishing and their creative and romantic partnership has given us some of the most cherished films of the last decade as well as the biggest hit of 2023.

The news of their dating first began in 2012, when a Los Angeles Times article called them a real-life couple. Even though the article revealed their connection, the couple still chose to keep their relationship private.

In 2013, the couple’s latest creative collaboration was released in the form of Frances Ha, which was an indie hit and garnered great critical praise and award chatter. The pair collaborated once again in the 2015 film Mistress America, which was again directed by Baumbach with Gerwig serving as his muse.

In 2017, Greta Gerwig made her debut as a writer-director with the coming-of-age indie film, Lady Bird. The film was a sleeper hit as well as a major awards contender which put Greta Gerwig on the map as one of the best new directors in Hollywood and earned her plenty of acclaim.

In 2018, while accepting the Golden Globe for Best Comedy/Musical, Gerwig intended to thank her creative and romantic partner but promptly forgot it in the whole excitement. She later revealed about the instance in an interview with The View and revealed that Baumbach is her favorite writer and favorite first reader of everything she works on.

In 2019, the couple achieved major professional and personal milestones. In their professional life, both of them had high-profile releases that were Oscar contenders. Gerwig had Emma Watson starrer Little Women while Baumbach had Scarlett Johansson-led relationship drama, Marriage Story. In their personal life, the couple welcomed their first child Harold into the world.

In 2022, the couple decided to collaborate again on a new project and Gerwig made a return to acting with Noah Baumbach’s directorial venture White Noise, also starring Adam Driver.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s quiet marriage

In 2023, the couple collaborated again to bring the biggest film of the year, Barbie onto the screens. Gerwig directed the venture while Noah helped her with the writing, leading to a successful year for both of them and one of the most iconic films of all time.

The couple, who are known for their reserve around each other in public and are very low-key in their relationship got married in a private ceremony in a City Hall before attending Billy Joel’s concert in Madison Square Garden.

